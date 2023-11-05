BravoCon 2023: Here’s Everything That Happened

If you're looking for chaos, all you've got to do is stick hundreds of reality TV fans into one giant convention. Welcome to BravoCon 2023.

The many faces of Bravo have flocked to Las Vegas, coming together for one wild weekend. Walking the red carpet and sitting down for panel talks, fans are treated to an inside look at what's really going on behind our TV screens.

From Below Deck to Vanderpump Rules, here's the lowdown on everything you need to know that's happened at Bravocon 2023 so far.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

With a new series of RHOBH streaming now on Hayu, fans are already getting a taste of what's to come - including Kyle Richards' split from husband Mauricio Umansky.

Earlier this summer, Kyle revealed that she had separated from husband Mauricio after 27 years of marriage - with social media speculating about her close relationship with country singer Morgan Wade.

However, Kyle did send one cryptic message to fans. When asked about advice for anyone 'going through some stuff,' she told fans 'I would just say don't hold back and try to save that person, because they're not going to be doing that for you.'

Fellow Housewife Dorit Kemsley also took to the stage to shut down allegations around her marriage to Paul 'PK' Kelsey. In past months, it was rumoured that the pair were facing some relationship struggles - with housewife Erika Jayne sharing at last year's BravoCon that she thought the couple would be next to split.

Dorit Kemsley at BravoCon 2023. Credit: Mindy Small/Getty Images

Responding, Dorit said, 'I mean, we can definitely discuss the elephant in the room: PK and I are not separated, even though there are those rumours.'

'We have had a difficult couple of years, really, since the home invasion,' she continued, 'But you work through things. We're married, 13 years together. You have your ups and downs, but we're not separated. And I don't think we will be.'

Real Housewives of New York City

Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield sat down to talk all things RHONY – but missing from the panel was Jenna Lyons. When asked about her absence, Sai shared, ‘She apologises that she cannot be here.'

But while Jenna's absence left fans questioning whether the star will be back for another series, some of her fellow housewives have their fingers crossed.

Speaking to Grazia, Jessel said, 'I hope she'll return! I don't think she's in any way questioning that right now. But who knows what's happening in the world of Jenna Lyons. We just don't know, and we won't ever know until it happens I guess.'

Also missing from the event was Ramona Singer - who recently came under fire following allegations of racist remarks, following an article published by Vanity Fair about her controversial time on the show. When Bravo's main man Andy Cohen was asked if Singer would be cancelled, he said 'I think the most I can say is that we already shot 'Ultimate Girls Trip' and she's on the show. She's not here - and that's where we're at.'

Real Housewives of New Jersey

Cast your mind back to last year's BravoCon, and you may remember some pretty big family drama that went down between Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga - with the housewife insisting 'fame and money ruined our family.'

Turns out, they're still not pals. When asked by a moderator where the Gorgas stand with their ‘sibling-in-law and siblings,' Joe's wife Melissa Gorga responded, ‘I think everyone knows where we’re at – everyone’s reading it. We’re at a place of peace. I think everyone needs a minute, everyone needs a break and there’s just a period on it right now. There were a lot of differences last season.’

She also shared, ‘I’ve come to a point in my life where you can try, but at some point, you need to protect your peace and you need to create a boundary. I think that’s what I did and that’s what we’re doing, and I think when something is really toxic and it doesn’t work for you and it makes you uncomfortable, you don’t need to force yourself to be around it. It’s okay to let something go.’

Another housewife who won’t be spending quality time with Teresa anytime soon is Margaret Joseph – who, when asked where she stands on the star, simply stated, ‘On the opposite side of the room. I only want her to have a positive life away from me.’

Real Housewives of Miami

Lisa Hockstein took the time to update fans on her divorce from Lenny Hochstein, revealing, 'I’m still not divorced. It’s worse than what I was dealing with in the beginning. I really don’t speak to Lenny. He absolutely hates the show, and we don’t want anything to do with him either.'

Guerdy Abraira at BravoCon 2023. Credit: Mindy Small/Getty Images

It was also a big moment for Guerdy Abraira – who revealed back in May that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer – as she confirmed to fans that she was cancer free. ‘I’m about to ring the radiation bell on Wednesday’ she shared, adding ‘I’m very excited, and I’m so blessed. I literally wake up every morning counting my blessings and making it count.’

Real Housewives of Orange County

It's been a big season for the Orange County ladies, with Beverly Hills OG Taylor Armstrong joining the cast in the first ever franchise cross over.

But it might not be the last. After housewife Heather Dubrow recently sold her house in OC to build her 'dream home' in Beverly Hills, many have questioned whether she might be jumping franchises across to RHOBH. 'Obviously in the world of Housewives, anything is possible,' she shared, revealing that she's already close pals with Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards.

Shannon Beader also opened upon during a panel talk about about her recent DUI and hit and run arrest, insisting, ‘It’s been a tough six weeks, but I will tell you that I made a terrible, terrible mistake. I’m incredibly grateful that I didn’t hurt anybody. But I, on my own, just completed a 28-day wellness program with an alcohol component, and I have been able to focus on elements of my life that were unhealthy and toxic.’

Vanderpump Rules

The world erupted earlier this year after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's shock affair was revealed - and Scandoval's far from done.

Opening up about filming with her ex, Ariana Madix revealed that shooting the upcoming season was 'difficult.' And after Tom was met by boos upon joining the cast onstage, it seems public opinion is very much on Ariana's side.

However, the real red carpet guest came in the form of Lisa Vanderpump's pooch. Oh, to be a Beverly Hills dog.

Lisa Vanderpump and her dog Donut at BravoCon 2023. Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Summer House

First we had Scandoval, then we had Summer House. In yet another Bravo heartbreak, Summer House's Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard opened up about their shock split.

The pair - who were set to walk down the aisle this month - separated in August, with Carl calling things off with his fiancé.

But if there's anything more awkward that bumping into an ex, it's bumping into them on a stage in front of thousands of fans. Addressing the 'elephant in the room,' Lindsay and Carl said that the event was the first time they were seeing each other since their breakup.

Lindsay shared, '[Me and Carl] don’t really speak unless he has to get into the apartment to get some stuff.’

