Real Housewives: Everything That Went Down at BravoCon

When you unite more than 100 reality TV stars at Bravo's gigantic fan convention, there’s bound to be a whole lot of drama.

Especially when that convention includes a gaggle of Real Housewives stars - who had plenty to say, both to and about each other.

Here’s the lowdown of everything that happened.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Longtime housewife Lisa Rinna was booed as she walked onstage for a panel – but she laughed off the unwelcome reception, saying it left her feeling 'like a WWE wrestler'.

She also brushed off the fan calls to have her fired from the show, saying, 'Ok, that’s cool.'

But the controversial star did admit that she regretted her behaviour, putting it down to the fact she struggled to cope following her mother’s death in November 2021. Reflecting back on the series, Lisa said, 'I would recommend going to your therapist… That was not good.'

Lisa also got candid about the difficulty of appearing on the show, saying, 'It's probably been the roughest year of my life.'

'I used to say that being on a soapbox was more difficult than being a housewife. But [ this ] is way more difficult. This is real and these are people I do care about, and we get into conflicts that we don’t plan.'

Also opening up was OG housewife Kyle Richards, who addressed the role the show played in her anxiety. 'It was so bad on my anxiety, from watching the show [ and ] explaining to everybody that I’m actually a good person,' she shared, adding, 'We found out that online bullying is really crazy for everybody.'

Kyle also suffered a fashion faux pas after being papped on the panel with the price tag still stuck on the bottom of her heel – with fans laughing that the star simply had to show her expensive taste...

Kyle also addressed a few of her own feuds – hinting that her and Lisa Vanderpump are unlikely to catch up for a cup of tea anytime soon. Kyle said, 'I’ve always been someone who can forgive, forget, and move on. Lisa is just not like that' – adding that she’s extended an olive branch many times to the British star, but eventually it became 'not worth it.'

And tensions were also raised between Kyle and her older sister, Kathy Hilton. The RHOBH ladies were fresh off the first installment of their season 12 reunion, which saw the sisters avoid each other at all costs.

Ahead of the reunion, Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel posted a video suggesting the two shouldn’t be on the same show if they want to preserve their sisterhood.

Kathy addressed the feud at BravoCon, saying, 'We had such a good time. We had the best, best time, so I don’t want to discount all the fun that I had.'

Also attending was Brandi Glanville – who is infamous for her fiery personality causing on-screen drama. But the star remained much more reserved that her usual self, giving us an insight into her dating life. 'I’m getting more d * ck now that I shut the f * * k up. I want a guy who doesn’t live in my city so we can meet up and have fun, but have our own lives.'

Real Housewives of Orange County

Addressing her relationship breakdown with ex-husband Donn, Vicki Gunvalson admitted that she had been unfaithful to him with now ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers.

'I hate myself for it,' she shared, adding 'It was the worst decision I ever made. I will never do it again' - before RHOBH’s Brandi Glanville chimed in 'I’ve been cheated on and it broke my heart. I would never cheat.'

Vicki also made a bombshell claim about ex-fiancée Steve Lodge, alleging, 'He’s out cheating on his wife, and I have proof he is. A cheater’s a cheater!' The drama comes after Steve wed school teacher Janis Carlson in April – less than a year after calling it quits with Vicki.

Opening up on the reasons why she chose to leave the show in 2020, fan favourite Tamra Judge admitted that her steamy bathtub romp with now-husband Eddie made her want to quit the show – revealing the scene was brought up in court by ex-husband, Simon Barney.

But after being invited back for season 17, Tamra had some choice words about her fellow cast members' welcome party. 'No one gave me a hard time. Everyone was super nice to me,' she said, adding 'It made it weird for me, because you danced on my grave when I was gone! Now you’re being nice?'

And her return to the show brought some extra drama to the BravoCon stage, when Jill Zarin was accused of spoiling Tamra’s return to the show after announcing it online.

After Jill insisted she didn’t know it was a secret, Tamra fired back 'You did it on purpose! It wasn’t your place' – before accusing Jill of being paid to leak the info.

Real Housewives of Atlanta

Housewives Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton have long set tongues wagging after unfollowing each other on social media. And whilst attending the panel, Kenya was quick to throw some shade her castmate’s way.

When asked about Marlo, she said 'I don’t know who you’re talking about. It’s just like any other job. You work with people that you don’t necessarily want to work with.'

And Kenya also opened up about her divorce from husband Marc Daly – opening up about how the two are co-parenting their daughter Brooklyn, three.

'There is no co-parenting really, unfortunately. I’m just being positive and prayerful. My divorce will be final at any moment I hope,' Kenya shared, adding that her and her ex-husband are barely in touch.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

After housewive Jen Shah – who claimed innocence on the show – pleaded guilty in the fraud case against her, castmates Meredith Marks and Heather Gay used their panel to defend their fellow housewife.

'I think it’s just surprising. I had zero clue that was coming,' shared Meredith, with Heather adding 'I personally feel like this is the time of our great need. This is when it’s crisis, this is eleventh hour. This is when you show up [ as a friend ] .'

And audiences were treated to a housewives feud in person after Heather Gay and Whitney Rose butted heads during the audience questions.

Addressing their friendship fallout, Heather said, 'We were good friends. It seemed out of the blue you decided you wre going to dump me as a friend and not tell me. You were trying to create drama where there was none.'

Whitney clapped back at Heather, telling shocked fans, 'Just wait till the season when I’m chasing Heather Gay like a boyfriend who doesn’t want me. I thought we were good… Until I came to BravoCon!'

And when a fan asked if the two will ever reconcile, Heather was quick to explain 'I want consistent relationships in my life, not season.' It doesn’t look like these two will be popping for any coffee dates anytime soon.

Housewife Lisa Barlow also took to the panel stage to explain her hot mic scandal – in which she was caught gossiping about supposed friend Meredith Marks.

'It was stupid stuff in a rant,' Lisa explained, adding 'That was the first time I ever talked bad about Meredith. I was hiding it. I thought I was alone venting.'

But Meredith fired back, 'You weren’t alone! You were mic-ed, you had a producer in the room!'

And after Heather weighed in on whether Lisa should ever be ranting about her close pals, Lisa hit back 'should we say what you say about people? You say the worst things behind people’s backs!'

Real Housewives of New Jersey

Housewife Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia made an appearance on the panel, revealing the sweet news that her new stepdad Luis Ruelas and her dad Joe Giudice get on well – sharing 'I couldn’t ask for a better stepdad.' Teresa and Luis also teased their wedding to the lucky audience – which is set to air next year on RHONJ.

But it wasn’t all happy news as Teresa addressed her fallout with brother Joe Gorga – revealing that 'fame and money ruined our family' as he failed to attend her wedding.

Teresa’s brother Joe was also keen to tell his side of the story – albeit on separate panels, after the two allegedly refused to appear together. When asked whether the two could reunite, Joe told fans, 'I’m hearing in the press that she said there is no fixing our relationship. She is the older one in the family. Whatever she says goes. She’s making the decisions.'

Teresa also addressed her onscreen bodyshaming drama – in which fans were left outraged after the star made comments on Margaret Joseph's weight – but stopped short of apologising.

She said, 'When you’re mad, you say things you don’t mean. Margaret threw the first punch! She came after my boyfriend, and I came punching back. If you don’t like what I say, don’t start with me.'

And next on her long list of feuds, Teresa took the time to respond to host Andy Cohen’s question of whether she could resolve her issues with fellow housewife Caroline Manzo, laughing, 'There’s not enough security here.'

Also opening up about her personal drama, Jennifer Aydin talked about the state of her and husband Bill’s relationship, after audiences witnessed her confront him about his mistress.

'We’re stronger than ever,” Jill insisted, adding: 'People can live through infidelity. You have to do what works for you. I trust him. Trust can be built back if both people make an effort.'

Cross franchise drama

And the drama doesn’t just exist within each show – it crosses franchises too…

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby stirred the pot days before BravoCon by revealing that RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson was the 'rudest Bravo-lebrity' she’s ever met, saying, 'She was so dismissive of me! We were doing an interview together and she got up and walked out of the room.'

Clapping back at the claims during the convention, Vicki explained that she had no idea who Ashley was when the pair got together to film Q&A, saying, 'I didn’t want to be on with somebody I don’t know. Why is that rude? I guess she wanted me to bow down to her and give her my crown. She’s making a bigger thing of it, but that’s what people do – they want to attack me and make themselves relevant. Anyways, I know who she is now.'

RHOSLC’s Whitney Rose also threw some shade at Miami housewife Larsa Pippen, saying 'I tried to speak to Larsa today and she gave me the shoulder. Then she was like, 'do I know you?'

But proving there’s no bad blood between the cast, New York housewife Ramona Singer and New Jersey housewife Teresa Giudice settled the score.

Ramona accidentally revealed Teresa’s wedding date and location on her Instagram, explaining to the panel, 'I was just so excited I wanted to share it, and I forgot she’s a celebrity. I apologise.'

And Teresa agreed the pair were all good, explaining that she had to redo the wedding invitations which cost her more money for postage – but in the end, she liked the new invites even more.