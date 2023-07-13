See Inside The Most Adorable Celebrity Nurseries, From Lindsay Lohan To Gigi Hadid

We look to the A-list for inspiration when it comes to a lot of things, from fashion advice to beauty tips. But one of the areas they come in most handy is with amazing home and interiors inspiration, and the celebrity nurseries are no different.

Lindsay Lohanhas just given us a glimpse inside her new nursery, and it is adorable. The actress announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in March, sharing an image of a baby onesie with 'Coming soon...' written on it. The post was captioned 'We are blessed and excited!” She also tagged her husband Bader Shammas (who she reportedly wed in July 2022) in the Instagram snap that we'll file in our Pinterest folder: Celebrity Nurseries.

As we wait for the arrival of baby Lilo let's have a closer let's take a look at her adorable nursery:

While it probably won’t come as a surprise, Lindsay isn’t the only A-lister with an adorable baby nursery for their littles. From Kylie Jenner to Gigi Hadid, celebrities know what they’re doing when planning out a baby’s room. Whether you want a pristine white nursery (good luck) or something bright and colourful, here’s the best celebrity nursery inspiration for your own home…

In another snap shared to her Instagram Stories, Gigi shows us how Khai – and all her toys – have completely taken over her office, which is pretty relatable for any new mum, TBH.

Gallery Celebrity Baby Nurseries - Grazia 1 of 19 CREDIT: Instagram How cute is the mushroom stool in Elsa Hosk's nursery? 2 of 19 CREDIT: Instagram Gigi Hadid said that spending time in her baby's room before her birth helped her feel more grounded and ready – and we're sure those Earth tones helped, too. 3 of 19 CREDIT: Instagram Asking friends for suggestions of their favourite children's books is a great way to start your child's library off early. Gigi will never have to worry about what to read at bedtime. 4 of 19 CREDIT: Instagram One more picture to appreciate how adorable this nursery is. 5 of 19 Rochelle tells Instagram that she's been 'plotting this room for pretty much 9months of my whole pregnancy' for her third child, son Blake. Check out that ceiling wallpaper, which you can find here! 6 of 19 CREDIT: Instagram Did we ever expect Khloe Kardashian to have an understated nursery? We want one of those neon signs for our room... 7 of 19 CREDIT: Instagram Eva Longoria did have a little help with her son Santiago's nursery – the actress appeared on Netflix's Get Organised With The Home Edit and professionals Clea and Joanna created the most amazing nursery for little Santi. 8 of 19 CREDIT: Instagram In her HBO documentary Being Serena, Serena Williams takes viewers through a year in her life both on- and off-screen, including this intimate look at her daughter Alexis's nursery. Yes, that is a golden crib. 9 of 19 CREDIT: Instagram Ever since she broke the internet with the news of her surprise pregnancy, Kylie Jenner has been giving us sneak-peeks inside Stormi's room (or should we say 'rooms'?) 10 of 19 CREDIT: Instagram When your mum is Kylie Jenner, of course your closet is going to be well-stocked from the very beginning. 11 of 19 CREDIT: Instagram Think Stormi shares all these toys with her cousins? 12 of 19 CREDIT: Instagram Stormi even get her own little pink Christmas tree at Kylie's holiday house in Lake Tahoe. 13 of 19 CREDIT: Instagram Right before welcoming her first daughter with Orlando Bloom earlier this year, Katy Perry gave the world a look around her new baby's room. 14 of 19 CREDIT: Instagram It's bright and colourful and whimsical – and exactly what we would have expected from Katy Perry. 15 of 19 CREDIT: Instagram Before the birth of her daughter Kulture, Cardi B shared this sweet snap of the custom-made crib she set up in Kulture's nursery. A crib fit for a princess, indeed. 16 of 19 CREDIT: Instagram Jaime King's son James's nursery has a cool, edgy vibe accentuated by the Vivienne Westwood Union Jack print above his crib. 17 of 19 CREDIT: Instagram Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope, started out in this beautifully pink, perfectly-accessorised nursery. 18 of 19 CREDIT: Instagram Ciara proves she is a very brave mum with a snap of her all-white nursery. 19 of 19 CREDIT: Instagram Look how little North West is here! That fluffy rug is dreamy.

Gigi's office has become Khai's playroom ©Instagram

In another snap shared to her Instagram Stories, Gigi shows us how Khai – and all her toys – have completely taken over her office, which is pretty relatable for any new mum, TBH.

How cosy do all those cushions look? ©Instagram

In another picture, we see a (very comfortable looking) bench covered in the most adorable cushions and stuffed animals. Above it, on a shelf, are more stuffed animals and framed landscapes. We are obsessed with this room.

Our first glimpse into Gigi Hadid's Earth-toned nursery ©Instagram