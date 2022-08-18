Bella Hadid Says She Wasn’t Allowed To Embrace Her Muslim Culture Growing Up

In March supermodel Bella Hadid landed her first major acting role in Ramy, a drama series following the story of Egyptian American Ramy Hassan and his family. And once Bella stepped into the role she realised just how disconnected she felt from her Muslim culture. In a new interview with GQ, she opens up about her Palestinian roots and how she is still yearning to bridge that gap.

'For so long I was missing that part of me, and it made me really, really sad and lonely,' she told the publication. Bella was born to Dutch supermodel Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid. She also grew up with her sister, supermodel Gigi Hadid, and brother, Anwar Hadid.

After her parents got divorced, they moved from Washington DC to Santa Barbara in California. While Yolanda and Mohamed were no longer a couple and lived separately, they both remained based in California for their children. 'I was with my Palestinian side [ of the family in DC ] ,' Bella said, 'And I got extracted when we moved to California.'

Growing up in Santa Barbara, she says she was usually the only Arab person in her class. As a result she 'was never able to see myself in anything else, so I tried to just sit back,' she told the publication. The isolation she felt in class resulted to 'racist name-calling' in her teens. 'I would have loved to grow up and be with my dad every day and studying and really being able to practice, just in general being able to live in a Muslim culture,' she said, adding, 'But I wasn't given that.'

Earlier in the year, Yolanda Hadid was called out for allowing Bella to have a nose job at just 14 years old. In an interview with Vogue, Bella admitted her regret, 'I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it.' Following this interview, many questioned why Yolanda allowed her teenage daughter to go through with the procedure.

While filming for Ramy, Bella said that she felt emotional after she was surprised with a 'Free Palestine' T-shirt from the TV show's crew. 'I couldn't handle my emotions,' she said. 'Growing up and being Arab, it was the first time that I'd ever been with like-minded people. I was able to see myself.'

Bella also struck a firm friendship with the series star Ramy, a relationship that allowed her to open up to her culture even more. She revealed, 'There was one time where Ramy came over during Ramadan and allowed me to pray with him—and it was one of the most beautiful moments of my adult life.'

The model-turned-actor previously said on Rep podcast that she has lost many modelling opportunities and friendships because of her advocacy for Palestine. 'I speak about [ Palestine ] for the elderly that are still living there that have never been able to see Palestine free, and for the children that can still grow up and have a beautiful life.'