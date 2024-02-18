Barbie’s BAFTA Snubs Sadly Don’t Bode Well For The Oscars…

It was one of if not the biggest film of 2023, but Barbie has failed to take home any prizes at the BAFTAs. With the BAFTAs often viewed as an early forecaster for the Oscars, it looks like Barbie might well be remembered as a cultural and commercial success (and it was certainly that) rather than a critical one.

In this year's ceremony, hosted at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Barbie was up for Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Production Design, Costume Design and Leading Actress. Sadly, the $1.4bn-grossing, record-breaking film did not win in any category.

Not only did Barbie fail to pick up any awards at the BAFTAs, but fans was already left feeling disappointed when the nominations were announced in January and director Greta Gerwig was left out of the Best Director category. A category, it's worth noting, that only featured one woman (Justine Triet with Anatomy of a Fall) out of six nominees.

As for the Oscars, which take place on 10 March, Barbie seems to have already set off on the wrong foot. The film has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. Meaning its star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were both snubbed.

Ryan Gosling celebrated his nomination with a nod to its irony – he plays the buffoon-like Ken, a pestering but hilarious accessory to Barbie and her fellow Barbies in Barbie Land, given that he's the character the Academy seem most impressed by. The actor took to social media to write, 'I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.'

He added, 'But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.'