Barbie Was Already A Huge Success – So Why Do Margot Robbie And Greta Gerwig’s Oscar Snubs Cut So Deep?

If there's one word that sums up the cultural zeitgeist of last year it's Barbie-mania. Following the release of Greta Gerwig's hit film, Barbie, the world turned hot pink as everyone flocked to the cinema to watch the record-breaking film.

Which is why people are now so shocked that both Margot Robbie, who played Barbie, and Gerwig, have not been nominated for Oscars in their respective categories - best actress and best director. Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling was nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Ken.

That's not to say the rest of the movie was totally snubbed. Robbie was recognised as a producer in the best picture line-up, while Gerwig was nominated alongside her husband Noah Baumbach for best adapted screenplay. Overall, the Barbie film received eight nominations, including for best picture, and America Ferrera for her part as Gloria.

Yet since the Oscar nominations were announced, Gosling has admitted he is ‘disappointed’ that Robbie and Gerwig weren’t nominated in their respective categories. In a statement, Ryan wrote: ‘I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,’ continuing ‘But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.’

He finished the statement by saying ‘Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees. Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.’

Naturally, fans are up in arms on social media that Gerwig and Robbie weren't nominated in their categories, with many pointing out the irony of Gosling getting the credit for... staring in a movie about how men often get the credit for women's work.

One user wrote on X, ‘So Ryan Gosling’s nominated for playing ken but Margot Robbie isn’t nominated for playing barbie… in barbie #Oscars2024.’ Another simply wrote ‘woke up to margot robbie and greta gerwig not getting the nomination for the oscar. day : ruined.’

And yes, it's hard not to see the irony here and feel frustrated. But it's not like the spectacle of Barbie slipped under the radar. It's not as if it wasn't celebrated. It broke box office history and world records after all.

Firstly, Ferrera's Oscar nomination shows a key woman has been recognised - and it happened to be a woman who played a character who delivers a viral monologue that's been hailed as a feminist masterpiece which resonated with millions, no less.

Also remember, the film instantly became a box office phenomenon, opening at a record $155M, boosted by the ‘barbenheimer’ effect – the name coined for the dual release of Barbie and Oppenheimer. This meant Barbie was the highest-grossing film of 2023, taking $1.44bn (£1.14bn) worldwide, and Gerwig became the first ever solo female film-maker to have a billion-dollar hit.

Even if you didn't see the film, it was impossible to miss Barbie-mania, which exploded in the wake of its release - partly, thanks to the film’s genius marketing campaigns. Last summer, ‘Barbiecore’ dominated the catwalk, fans queued from 3am to see the film premiere at Leicester Square and it was even reported that some women broke up with their boyfriends because they didn't 'get' the film. Meanwhile, Barbie toy sales in the US increased 25% for the July-August combined months compared to the same two-month period a year ago, according to Mattel.

Figures aside, the film was also monumental in the way it put female empowerment centre stage. Gerwig is renowned for putting women and their untold stories at the forefront of her movies, and Barbie was no exception. Most of the film discusses sexual politics, power and feminist ideas, offering a refreshing change in the narrative around the conventionally-beautiful, thin plastic toy. No longer a two-dimensional doll, she becomes a character navigating a patriarchal society that has a negative impact on everyone -not just women. Plus, surely it's a win in itself that a film which didn't cater to a male audience came out as the top performing movie of the year (it certainly makes a change).