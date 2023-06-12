‘Just Be Real With The People’: Amy Schumer’s Honesty About Taking Ozempic Is Refreshing

Amy Schumer has opened up about her experience taking Ozempic, a prescription medication primarily used to treat diabetes but currently sweeping Hollywood as the new weight loss drug of choice. The comedian appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week where she called out celebrities for lying about using the controversial drug for weight loss, urging them to ‘be real’ with the public.

‘Like a year ago, I tried it,’ she told Cohen, explaining that she only used it temporarily due to unmanageable side-effects. ‘I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [ I couldn’t ] .’

Ozempic is FDA-approved and usually prescribed to treat type 2 diabetes, but recent reports into the drastic weight transformations some of Hollywood’s elite have found that swathes of celebrities are using the drug exclusively to lose weight. The discourse first began when people speculated online that Kim Kardashian had used it ahead of the 2023 Met Gala (she has since denied this), with New York Magazine reporting that Ozempic is the new drug of choice for all of New York’s elite too – and here in the UK, the branded medications main ingredient, Semaglutide, is also flying off the shelves.

The spike in popularity even caused a shortage of Ozempic – and other diabetes drugs - earlier this year, with diabetes sufferers speaking out with outrage that a medication used to save their life is being prescribed exclusively for weight loss.

Now, Amy Schumer is urging unnamed celebrities to be honest about using drugs like Ozempic. ‘Everyone’s like: “Smaller portions”’ she joked. ‘Shut the f * * * up. You’re on Ozempic, or one of those things. Just stop…Just be real with the people. When I got lipo, I was like, I got lipo!’

Her honesty has since sparked debate online. How much do celebrities owe us when it comes to the tools and privileges used to maintain or change their appearance? Sure, lying to the public about how you manage your life to look a certain way perpetuates unrealistic beauty standards, but when it comes to prescribed medication, is it actually that responsible for celebrities to openly attribute their weight loss to a drug meant to be reserved for diabetes sufferers? You only need look at the Google search data to be concerned, with searches for 'Amy Schumer weight loss' up 150% and 'Amy Schumer skinny' trending after she admitted to using Ozempic.

It's a complex issue, not least because it involves people potentially feeling pressured to disclose private medical data that the public certainly aren’t entitled to. And yet, it’s still feels good to hear a celebrity just being real with the public, not treating us like fools that can’t see something suspicious is happening right before our eyes. Ultimately, as the Ozempic craze continues to sweep the globe, it is important to be talk about what this actually says about our attitudes towards weight and potentially unhealthy standards still being perpetuated in Hollywood.