Adele Has ‘Jock Itch’ From Wearing Spanx, And It’s Not Pretty

Ever the queen of keeping it real, Adele has opened up about her problems, erm, down there – revealing she’d caught a fungal skin infection after wearing Spanx. Joking that she caught ‘jock-itch’ in her groin area after sweating in her Spanx shapewear while performing at her Las Vegas residency, the Someone Like You singer told crowds she was ‘so hot’ under the spotlights.

According to reports, the star told audience members that her ‘tits were sweating,’ before adding ‘I need a towel, Jesus!’

What is jock-itch?

She went on to reveal to the crowd the delightful information that she’d developed a fungal skin infection that causes an itchy rash in warm, moist areas of the body. Aptly nicknamed ‘jock-itch,’ the condition usually affects atheletes (for reasons we simply won’t explain…)

‘It’s a bit crude but I never knew it existed,’ she laughed, adding ‘Obviously when I do my shows I wear Spanx and keep it all in. And I sweat a lot and it doesn’t go anywhere. So basically I just sit in my sweat. And my doctor gave me jock itch [ cream ] .’

Telling fans how to treat jock-itch just in case they ever end up sweating under a spotlight themselves, she added, ‘It looks like I am an athlete basically, so I have to squirt it on myself. I don’t know why that f * ck I just told you that.’

Frankly, fans did not mind the TMI confession. Taking to Twitter to share their love for the candid star, one wrote 'What a legend,' as another agreed 'Adele is pure comedy!'