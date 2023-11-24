  1. Home|
  2. Beauty & Hair|
  3. Wellness

Superdrug Has Sex Toys – And They’re Majorly Discounted This Black Friday

Treat yourself to some me-time this winter.

superdrug sex toys black friday
by Alice Hall |
Published
1
Lovehoney Ignite Rechargeable Wand Vibrator Purple
Lovehoney Ignite Rechargeable Wand Vibrator Purple
2
Durex Soft Vibrator (Yellow)
Durex Soft Vibrator (Yellow)
3
Romp Reverb Dual Stimulation Suction Toy
Romp Reverb Dual Stimulation Suction Toy
4
Lovehoney X Romp Switch Clitoral Suction Stimulator
Lovehoney X Romp Switch Clitoral Suction Stimulator
5
Lovehoney Health Rechargeable Silicone Body Massager
Lovehoney Health Rechargeable Silicone Body Massager
6
Lovehoney Frolic 10 Function Silicone G-Spot Vibrator
Lovehoney Frolic 10 Function Silicone G-Spot Vibrator
7
Lovehoney Ignite 20 Function Vibrating Rabbit Love Ring Aqua
Lovehoney Ignite 20 Function Vibrating Rabbit Love Ring Aqua
8
Durex Play Slim Vibrator Sex Toy Waterproof 8 Vibrations
Durex Play Slim Vibrator Sex Toy Waterproof 8 Vibrations

Black Friday is finally upon us, and it's a surprisingly good time to find a good deal on sex toys. Whether you're a complete beginner looking to spice up your solo time or a seasoned professional looking to add to your collection, now is the time to invest in that sex toy you've had your eye on.

If you're on the hunt for a new toy, look no further than the Superdrug Black Friday sale. From vibrators to dildos, plugs and couple toys, Superdrug has a sex toy for all experience levels and desires. And with prices as low as £19.99 this Black Friday, we don't think they will be around for long.

If you don't know where to begin, we've rounded up Superdrug's best Black Friday deals on sex toys.

1. Lovehoney Ignite Rechargeable Wand Vibrator Purple

Lovehoney Ignite Rechargeable Wand Vibrator PurpleSuperdrug
Price: £19.99 (was £29.99)

https://www.superdrug.com

Description

This beginner friendly toy has 3 speeds and 17 vibration patterns so you can experiment and tailor

Lovehoney Ignite Rechargeable Wand Vibrator Purple
Price: £19.99 (was £29.99)

https://www.superdrug.com

2. Durex Soft Vibrator (Yellow)

Durex Soft Vibrator (Yellow)Superdrug
Price: £24.99 (was £39.99)

https://www.superdrug.com

Description

Designed for everyone, the Durex Soft Vibrator has a soft silicone ribbed 3 ball body and 8

Durex Soft Vibrator (Yellow)
Price: £24.99 (was £39.99)

https://www.superdrug.com

3. Romp Reverb Dual Stimulation Suction Toy

Romp Reverb Dual Stimulation Suction ToySuperdrug
Price: £34.99 (was £69.99)

https://www.superdrug.com

Description

This little vibrator packs a powerful punch. The internal arm joins forces with a clitoral suction

Romp Reverb Dual Stimulation Suction Toy
Price: £34.99 (was £69.99)

https://www.superdrug.com

4. Lovehoney X Romp Switch Clitoral Suction Stimulator

Lovehoney X Romp Switch Clitoral Suction StimulatorSuperdrug
Price: £24.99 (was £29.99)

https://www.superdrug.com

Description

Harnessing patented pleasure air technology, the Switch treats your clitoris to irresistible new

Lovehoney X Romp Switch Clitoral Suction Stimulator
Price: £24.99 (was £29.99)

https://www.superdrug.com

5. Lovehoney Health Rechargeable Silicone Body Massager

Lovehoney Health Rechargeable Silicone Body MassagerLovehoney
Price: £44.99 (was £59.99)

https://www.superdrug.com

Description

A toy designed to unwind both body and mind, this silicone massager produce powerful, rumbling

Lovehoney Health Rechargeable Silicone Body Massager
Price: £44.99 (was £59.99)

https://www.superdrug.com

6. Lovehoney Frolic 10 Function Silicone G-Spot Vibrator

Lovehoney Frolic 10 Function Silicone G-Spot VibratorSuperdrug
Price: £19.99 (was £24.99)

https://www.superdrug.com

Description

Designed for beginners, this small vibrator is beginner friendly and ideal for targeted G-spot

Lovehoney Frolic 10 Function Silicone G-Spot Vibrator
Price: £19.99 (was £24.99)

https://www.superdrug.com

7. Lovehoney Ignite 20 Function Vibrating Rabbit Love Ring Aqua

Lovehoney Ignite 20 Function Vibrating Rabbit Love Ring Aquasuperdrug
Price: £19.99 (was £29.99)

https://www.superdrug.com/

Description

Treat your lover (and you) to this powerful rabbit ring, which has rabbit ears and 20 functions to

Lovehoney Ignite 20 Function Vibrating Rabbit Love Ring Aqua
Price: £19.99 (was £29.99)

https://www.superdrug.com/

8. Durex Play Slim Vibrator Sex Toy Waterproof 8 Vibrations

Durex Play Slim Vibrator Sex Toy Waterproof 8 VibrationsDurex
Price: £19.99 (was £25.99)

https://www.superdrug.com

Description

This slim vibrator has a flexible shaft that can bend up to 90 degrees in all directions to help

Durex Play Slim Vibrator Sex Toy Waterproof 8 Vibrations
Price: £19.99 (was £25.99)

https://www.superdrug.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us