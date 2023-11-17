  1. Home|
This Best-Selling Sex Toy Advent Calendar Is Nearly £300 Off In The Black Friday Sales

Self-love, at bargain price.

by Marina Avraam |
Updated

If you're in the market for an, ahem, alternative advent calendar this year, may we suggest a sex toy advent calendar? Not only will a sex toy advent calendar allow for ultimate re-gifting opportunities throughout Christmas (your friends will love you) but it'll also help you indulge in a new kind of self-care this festive period.

This year, Lovehoney and Womanizer joined forces to create the ultimate 24-piece sex toy Advent Calendar, including a sensational selection of vibrators, body massagers, clitoral stimulators - and loads more. There are toys for you, your partner and both of you to enjoy together. Originally worth £425, Black Friday is here to save the day, with a new retail price of - wait for it - £135. Yes, actually.

Now, you can enjoy experimenting with a range of toys, including the highly-reviewed Womanizer Classic 2 Clitoral Stimulator, The Wand Vibrator, and loads more. Thank us later.

Shop the Love x Womanizer Calendar for £300 off below.

1. Lovehoney X Womanizer Sex Toy Advent Calendar 2023 (24 Piece)

Description

A 24-piece calendar, perfect for exploring sensory play solo or with your partner.

**What's

