Boy George Has Fans In Hysterics With Face Yoga Exercises, Try His Botox Alternative Now

We all have our morning routines. For some, it's a coffee before anything else, for others it's a mug of warm water and lemon followed by an elaborate beauty regimen - we see you Victoria Beckham. In Boy George's case though, it's meditating on the veranda while his I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! campmates continue to snooze.

The 80s pop star entered the jungle on Sunday 6 November and has already begun to make his mark, most notably by revealing a niche skincare trick of his which received some serious airtime. On Thursday, the singer introduced the camp to 'face yoga', saying 'I'm not a big fan of Botox and things like that. It's not a good look. There are whole routines on the internet of face yoga. Just look surprised!'

Watch: Boy George Entertains His I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Campmates With Face Yoga

The 61-year-old – whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd – begins to demonstrate a range of facial expressions, including 'look surprised', 'straw please' and 'the side eye,' much to the amusement of his campmates.

Comedian Seann Walsh was overcome with hysterics while being guided by George's routine, saying 'I can't handle this, I love Boy George, it's absolutely ridiculous. What is my life now? Face yoga with Boy George.' You may be laughing now, but face yoga holds serious weight in the beauty world.

Watch: @allyoucanface Demonstrates Face Yoga On TikTok

Everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to Meghan Markle have dabbled in face yoga and experts from all over the world regularly showcase the benefits of it - check out Danielle Collins and platform All You Can Face for the proof in the pudding, there are even a few apps too. Here's everything you need to know about face yoga:

What Is Face Yoga?

According to Danielle Collins, who established her methods some 17 years ago, face yoga 'is a combination of face exercises, face massage, face acupressure and face relaxation. It focuses on wellbeing techniques for the mind, body and soul.' Her specifically developed technique, The Danielle Collins Face Yoga Method, is a natural way of looking and feeling younger and healthier with an added sense of relaxation and wellbeing.

Combining traditional Eastern techniques with Western approaches, the method boasts safe, natural anti-ageing results. Just like yoga for the body, face yoga blends exercises and stretches that work the muscles in your face. The combination of purposeful face expressions and movements to exercise specific face muscles, and face massage, is said to help you firm your skin and boost your flow, as well as release facial tension.

What Are the Benefits of Face Yoga?

Many - including Boy George - laud face yoga for its skin-firming benefits. Practice and consistency is key. Pinpoint the exercises that work for you - search 'face yoga exercises' on YouTube and you'll be met with plenty of examples - and practice them daily.

All You Can Face founder Anastasia Goron, points out 'the skin is directly attached to the facial muscles - it's actually the only part of the body where this is the case - so if you're massaging the face and exercising underutilised muscles, you create a balance in the face which has lots of benefits.'

Benefits come in two folds. The aesthetic: you can reduce a double chin, wrinkles, under eye circles and give yourself a glow. But there is more to it. '70-90% of our communication is non-verbal, so understanding what is moving and what isn't in our faces helps us to gain awareness about the way we communicate and our facial expressions,' Anastasia adds.

It also relieves tension in the face, which has a knock on effect with headaches. Scrolling through #faceyoga on TikTok, you'll quickly see the benefits in action. According to experts on the app, there's a method to each exercise.

How Can I Do Face Yoga At Home?

You can certainly try George's simple methods of raising your brows in a 'surprised' fashion as to work the muscles around the eyes and brows, but there are other techniques too.

Danielle regularly shares her insights across social media and YouTube. In her 15 Minute Beginners Face Yoga For Firmer Skin on the video sharing website she says, 'breath is so key for helping not only our face and skin but our mind and body too so remember that breathing all the way.' She is also big on warming your hands ahead of treatment and advises rubbing them together to build energy, which can then be passed onto your face as you begin to massage. Below she shares her most popular exercises.

Popular Face Yoga Exercises

1 . The Owl

Make a big C shape with your thumb and index fingers. Place your index finger just above and parallel to your eyebrows and your thumbs on your cheeks. Start to pull down with the index fingers while trying to raise your eyebrows while opening the eyes wide. Hold for two seconds, relax and repeat again. Now do three more times. Then hold this position for ten seconds. This will firm up the forehead, reducing lines and wrinkles.

2 . Circle the Eyes

First place your middle fingers at the start of your eyebrows. Begin to gently tap around your eyes following the top of your eyebrow and then continue under your eye just at the top of your cheekbones. Then continue to the inner corners of your eye. Then repeat, going in the opposite direction, making little tapping motions. This is effective for reducing eye wrinkles, boosting circulation and relaxing the muscles. Then with your index fingers very gently stroke just under your eyes from the nose outwards four times to warm up and relax the eye area. This helps to reduce bags and puffiness under the eyes by removing toxins and increasing blood flow and oxygen to the area.

3 . Swan Neck

Begin looking straight ahead with your chin level. Turn your head to the right so that it is even with your right shoulder and then tilt your head backwards. Hold for six to eight seconds. Return your head to the forward position with your chin level. Turn your head to the left, even with your left shoulder. Tilt your head back and hold for six to eight seconds - repeat up to three times. This lifts and tones the neck muscles therefore firming lines and wrinkles on the side of the neck and face.

4 . Giraffe

Looking straight ahead, place your finger tips on the top of your neck and lightly stroke the skin down as you tilt your head back. Bring your head back down and repeat twice more. Then jut your lower lip out as far as possible, place your fingers on your collarbone and point your chin upwards, pulling the corners of your mouth down. Hold for four deep breaths. This releases neck tension, tones and lift the neck area.