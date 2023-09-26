Ever Tried A Rabbit Vibrator? These Are The Very Best Models That Will Blow Your Mind

When it comes to self-care, embarking on a journey with sex toys can be difficult in order to find the one that really suits you. Fret not though, for venturing into rabbit vibrators doesn't have to be so daunting. Here's why these multi-stimulating toys are just as good as their smaller counterparts (and arguably, even better) and where to buy the best rabbit vibrators right now.

The clue's in the name of these toys, as you'll want to imagine a classic vibrator shaft with an additional arm strategically designed to provide precise clitoral stimulation – hence, being called the 'rabbit' vibrator. Known for their intense dual stimulation and multi-use functions, there's a reason why these rabbit vibrators are so popular as vibrators for women. Wondering which one is really worth your money? We've hunted down the best of the best.

Grazia's Best Rabbit Vibrators At A Glance:

Best overall rabbit vibrator: Lelo Soraya 2, £159 on Lelo

Best dual stimulation rabbit vibrator: Ann Summers Self Love Rabbit, £26.60 on Ann Summers

Best rabbit vibrator for settings: Smile Makers The Rabbit, £119.95 on Cult Beauty

What elevates the rabbit vibrator to a league of its own is its remarkable multitasking ability. This device stimulates the G-spot internally while simultaneously bestowing attention on the external clitoral region. Yes, you read that correctly – it's a double delight, satisfying two of your most sensitive pleasure zones at the same time.

Rest assured, there's an entire collection of these pleasure-packed devices on the market, each vying for your attention with a repertoire of impressive features, an array of vibration modes and sleek, alluring designs. Fear not, as these are the best rabbit vibrators - from LELO to Lovehoney sex toys - that will bless your bedside table in no time.

1. Lelo Soraya 2 Best overall rabbit vibrator Price: £ 159 (was £199) www.lelo.com Buy now Description The Lelo Soraya 2 redefines the boundaries of pleasure, offering sensations that cater to both ... read more Pros & Cons Pros 100% waterproof

Twelve settings to play with

Highly rated Cons Can be hard to get used to

2. Ann Summers Self Love Rabbit Best dual stimulation rabbit vibrator Price: £ 26.60 (was £38) www.annsummers.com Buy now Description Seeking self-pleasure has never been more exquisite. Allow us to introduce the Ann Summers Self ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Comes with travel bag included for discreet design

Variety of settings to play around with

Waterproof Cons Can be fairly noisy

3. Smile Makers The Artist Best rabbit vibrator for settings Price: £ 119.95 www.cultbeauty.co.uk Buy now Description Designed by women, for women, Smile Makers' modern, elegant toys redefine sensuality, far removed ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Nine pre-programmed strokes and vibrations

Waterproof

30-degree bendability Cons Can be complex if you're not used to it

4. Coco de Mer The Dual Vibrator Best luxury rabbit vibrator Price: £ 145 www.sephora.co.uk Buy now Description The Coco de Mer Dual Vibrator has multiple motors that vibrate independently, each offering 10 ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Soft and cushioned silicone

Dual motors to double the stimulation

Ten settings to play with Cons It's more expensive than others

5. Satisfyer Pro G-Spot Rabbit Best g-spot rabbit vibrator Price: £ 33.5 Buy now Description The Satisfyer Pro G-Spot Rabbit is a real gem in the world of pleasure. To make the most of this ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Rechargeable

Deep vibrations for more pleasure Cons Battery life may not be as long as others

6. Womanizer Duo Best rabbit vibrator with Pleasure Air Technology Price: £ 132 (was £189) www.womanizer.com Buy now Description Prepare for an unforgettable experience with the Womanizer Duo, made of super-soft silicone. With ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Distinctive Womanizer pleasure air technology

Made with super soft silicone Cons The clitoral stimulation can be very intense

7. We-Vibe Nova 2 Best remote-controlled rabbit vibrator Price: £ 95 (was £119.99) www.lovehoney.co.uk Buy now Description Introducing the We-Vibe Nova 2 – where luxury meets pleasure. The shaft's curvature can be ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Unique design of the clitoral stimulator intensifies this pleasure

Varied vibration patterns

Remote controlled for hands-free play Cons Can be quite intense if you're not used to it

8. Lovehoney Jessica Rabbit 10 Function Rabbit Vibrator Best popular rabbit vibrator Price: £ 39.99 www.lovehoney.co.uk Buy now Description In the iconic television series Sex And The City, Charlotte's memorable exploration of ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Well renowned

Thrusting motion for higher pleasure

Bead vibrators for unique design Cons Known for being loud due to metal beads

9. Satisfyer Hot Lover Best rabbit vibrator with heat function Price: £ 39.99 Buy now Description If you're after a vibrator that gives you the classic rabbit feel, meet the Satisfyer Hot Lover ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Heat function for intense stimulation

Remote-controlled

Can create your own custom patterns Cons Can be fairly complex to get used to

What Is A Rabbit Vibrator?

What's so popular about these rabbit-designed sex toys? The dual stimulation and multi-purpose choice is known for how varied it can really be. The most important aspect, though is that it's made for vaginal and clitoral stimulation simultaneously, making it a particularly powerful choice. It typically has a shaft for vaginal penetration and a separate attachment, often shaped like rabbit ears, for clitoral stimulation.

Are Rabbit Vibrators Suitable For Beginners?

If you're looking for a starter toy, rabbit vibrators can be suitable for beginners but you'll want to start with a less complicated model or something that's slightly smaller. This way, you can build up your experience toy by toy.

Less experienced beginners may find it helpful to experiment with other vibrators first, including bullet vibrators or even sex toys for couples.