Ever Tried A Rabbit Vibrator? These Are The Very Best Models That Will Blow Your Mind

Self-love never felt so good.

by Caitlin Casey |
When it comes to self-care, embarking on a journey with sex toys can be difficult in order to find the one that really suits you. Fret not though, for venturing into rabbit vibrators doesn't have to be so daunting. Here's why these multi-stimulating toys are just as good as their smaller counterparts (and arguably, even better) and where to buy the best rabbit vibrators right now.

The clue's in the name of these toys, as you'll want to imagine a classic vibrator shaft with an additional arm strategically designed to provide precise clitoral stimulation – hence, being called the 'rabbit' vibrator. Known for their intense dual stimulation and multi-use functions, there's a reason why these rabbit vibrators are so popular as vibrators for women. Wondering which one is really worth your money? We've hunted down the best of the best.

Grazia's Best Rabbit Vibrators At A Glance:

Best overall rabbit vibrator: Lelo Soraya 2, £159 on Lelo

Best dual stimulation rabbit vibrator: Ann Summers Self Love Rabbit, £26.60 on Ann Summers

Best rabbit vibrator for settings: Smile Makers The Rabbit, £119.95 on Cult Beauty

lelo rabbit vibrator
©lelo

What elevates the rabbit vibrator to a league of its own is its remarkable multitasking ability. This device stimulates the G-spot internally while simultaneously bestowing attention on the external clitoral region. Yes, you read that correctly – it's a double delight, satisfying two of your most sensitive pleasure zones at the same time.

Rest assured, there's an entire collection of these pleasure-packed devices on the market, each vying for your attention with a repertoire of impressive features, an array of vibration modes and sleek, alluring designs. Fear not, as these are the best rabbit vibrators - from LELO to Lovehoney sex toys - that will bless your bedside table in no time.

SHOP: The Best Rabbit Vibrators To Shop

1. Lelo Soraya 2

Best overall rabbit vibrator

Lelo Soraya 2
Price: £159 (was £199)

www.lelo.com

Description

The Lelo Soraya 2 redefines the boundaries of pleasure, offering sensations that cater to both

Pros

  • 100% waterproof
  • Twelve settings to play with
  • Highly rated

Cons

  • Can be hard to get used to
Lelo Soraya 2

2. Ann Summers Self Love Rabbit

Best dual stimulation rabbit vibrator

Ann Summers Self Love Rabbit
Price: £26.60 (was £38)

www.annsummers.com

Description

Seeking self-pleasure has never been more exquisite. Allow us to introduce the Ann Summers Self

Pros

  • Comes with travel bag included for discreet design
  • Variety of settings to play around with
  • Waterproof

Cons

  • Can be fairly noisy
Ann Summers Self Love Rabbit

3. Smile Makers The Artist

Best rabbit vibrator for settings

Smile Makers The Rabbit
Price: £119.95

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

Designed by women, for women, Smile Makers' modern, elegant toys redefine sensuality, far removed

Pros

  • Nine pre-programmed strokes and vibrations
  • Waterproof
  • 30-degree bendability

Cons

  • Can be complex if you're not used to it
Smile Makers The Rabbit

4. Coco de Mer The Dual Vibrator

Best luxury rabbit vibrator

Coco de Mer The Dual Vibrator
Price: £145

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

The Coco de Mer Dual Vibrator has multiple motors that vibrate independently, each offering 10

Pros

  • Soft and cushioned silicone
  • Dual motors to double the stimulation
  • Ten settings to play with

Cons

  • It's more expensive than others
Coco de Mer The Dual Vibrator

5. Satisfyer Pro G-Spot Rabbit

Best g-spot rabbit vibrator

Satisfyer – Pro G-Spot Rabbit
Price: £33.5

Description

The Satisfyer Pro G-Spot Rabbit is a real gem in the world of pleasure. To make the most of this

Pros

  • Rechargeable
  • Deep vibrations for more pleasure

Cons

  • Battery life may not be as long as others
Satisfyer – Pro G-Spot Rabbit

6. Womanizer Duo

Best rabbit vibrator with Pleasure Air Technology

Womanizer Duo
Price: £132 (was £189)

www.womanizer.com

Description

Prepare for an unforgettable experience with the Womanizer Duo, made of super-soft silicone. With

Pros

  • Distinctive Womanizer pleasure air technology
  • Made with super soft silicone

Cons

  • The clitoral stimulation can be very intense
Womanizer Duo

7. We-Vibe Nova 2

Best remote-controlled rabbit vibrator

We-Vibe Nova 2
Price: £95 (was £119.99)

www.lovehoney.co.uk

Description

Introducing the We-Vibe Nova 2 – where luxury meets pleasure. The shaft's curvature can be

Pros

  • Unique design of the clitoral stimulator intensifies this pleasure
  • Varied vibration patterns
  • Remote controlled for hands-free play

Cons

  • Can be quite intense if you're not used to it
We-Vibe Nova 2

8. Lovehoney Jessica Rabbit 10 Function Rabbit Vibrator

Best popular rabbit vibrator

Lovehoney Jessica Rabbit 10 Function Rabbit Vibrator
Price: £39.99

www.lovehoney.co.uk

Description

In the iconic television series Sex And The City, Charlotte's memorable exploration of

Pros

  • Well renowned
  • Thrusting motion for higher pleasure
  • Bead vibrators for unique design

Cons

  • Known for being loud due to metal beads
Lovehoney Jessica Rabbit 10 Function Rabbit Vibrator

9. Satisfyer Hot Lover

Best rabbit vibrator with heat function

Satisfyer Hot Lover
Price: £39.99

Description

If you're after a vibrator that gives you the classic rabbit feel, meet the Satisfyer Hot Lover

Pros

  • Heat function for intense stimulation
  • Remote-controlled
  • Can create your own custom patterns

Cons

  • Can be fairly complex to get used to
Satisfyer Hot Lover

What Is A Rabbit Vibrator?

What's so popular about these rabbit-designed sex toys? The dual stimulation and multi-purpose choice is known for how varied it can really be. The most important aspect, though is that it's made for vaginal and clitoral stimulation simultaneously, making it a particularly powerful choice. It typically has a shaft for vaginal penetration and a separate attachment, often shaped like rabbit ears, for clitoral stimulation.

Are Rabbit Vibrators Suitable For Beginners?

If you're looking for a starter toy, rabbit vibrators can be suitable for beginners but you'll want to start with a less complicated model or something that's slightly smaller. This way, you can build up your experience toy by toy.

Less experienced beginners may find it helpful to experiment with other vibrators first, including bullet vibrators or even sex toys for couples.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us