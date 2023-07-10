We’ve Found The Best Electric Toothbrushes That Are Dentist-Approved And Could Save You Money

It's widely considered by dentists that an electric toothbrush is always the best option when it comes to maintaining oral health. With the latest advances in smart technology, these types of tech devices are becoming so much more accessible on the high street. Electric toothbrushes are no longer seen as a luxury investment but are actually seen as necessary by some dentists. There are plenty of options to maintain the right cleaning routine for healthy teeth and gums, but what are the best electric toothbrushes on the market?

With the move away from manual brushes, the modern features of an electric toothbrush mean you can tailor your regime to your dental needs and work on specific problem areas. Dentists are now starting to recommend using electric over manual for a deeper, more thorough clean. We've consulted with the experts to give us some insight into the best electric toothbrushes out there, as well as their advice on how to get the best out of your new toothbrush.

Is An Electric Toothbrush Better Than A Manual Toothbrush?

Dr Reena Wadia, global dental expert and founder of RW Perio, a specialist dental clinic based at Harley Street offers her insight. 'Electric toothbrushes are far more effective at removing plaque than manual brushes because they’re designed to gently massage teeth and gums correctly - with many now having a pressure sensor that warns you if you’re pressing too hard.'

What Should You Look For In The Best Electric Toothbrushes?

With so many options and a variety of features, knowing what to look for in an electric toothbrush can be challenging. Which features are really necessary? Dr Reena says: 'Electric toothbrushes with pressure sensors can ensure that you are not over-brushing as excessive pressure can harm both your teeth and gums. A two-minute timer is standard on most models as it is recommended to spend 30 seconds per quadrant. Most brushes can signal you when it is time to move area. Bluetooth is often used to connect to a phone app which can help track progress.'

Still in the market for a new toothbrush? Here are the best electric toothbrushes to shop right now.

What Are The Different Types Of Electric Toothbrush?

Which type of electric toothbrush you choose tends to come down to preference. Dr Reena explains the difference between brush types. 'There are two types of electric toothbrushes to choose from: oscillating-rotary and sonic. Oscillating toothbrushes - as the name suggest - oscillate back and forth to help remove plaque, while rotary toothbrushes rotate in a circular motion. These do a particularly good job at removing plaque from the teeth compared to a manual toothbrush,' she says.

Expanding on that, Dr Jethwa at Bespoke Smile says: 'The sonic toothbrush is similar to a manual toothbrush as the head is rectangular, this toothbrush works by using vibrations to clean the tooth and break through the plaque. Both types of electric toothbrushes are effective, however, you will have to work harder at your technique if using a sonic brush. When choosing your toothbrush, opt for one with bristles that will get between the teeth and into the gumline. I would also recommend a toothbrush with a smaller, round brush head as this enables you to reach the wisdom teeth far back in the mouth.'

What Is The Best Practice When Using An Electric Toothbrush?

‘You do not need to press hard whilst brushing your teeth with an electric toothbrush. A lot of people make the mistake of thinking that the harder they brush their teeth, the cleaner they’ll get. However, applying too much pressure to the toothbrush when brushing can damage the tooth enamel and also cause the gums to recede,' Dr Jethwa says.

'You need to place the toothbrush at a 45-degree angle against the spot where the gums and teeth meet, angle upwards for the upper teeth and downwards for the lower teeth.' Dr Reena tells us. 'Spend a few seconds per tooth. For those with established gum disease, you are likely to need more than 2 minutes. You should also look to change the brush head of your electric toothbrush every three months.'