These Affordable Candles Smell Exactly Like Your Luxury Favourites

With the chilly evenings still in full swing, few things beat a cosy night in watching your series of choice on Netflix. A key player when it comes to curating a cosy evening-in ambience? Candles. They're a homeware staple that look good and smell good too.

Unfortunately, though, some high-end candles are eye-wateringly expensive, and at the rate at which we’re burning ours, they don’t last all that long either. Luckily for us candle fiends, candle dupes exist, meaning you can get replicas of your favourite premium candles without the hefty price tag.