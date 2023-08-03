These Affordable Candles Smell Exactly Like Your Luxury Favourites

With the chilly evenings still in full swing, few things beat a cosy night in watching your series of choice on Netflix. A key player when it comes to curating a cosy evening-in ambience? Candles. They're a homeware staple that look good and smell good too.
Unfortunately, though, some high-end candles are eye-wateringly expensive, and at the rate at which we’re burning ours, they don’t last all that long either. Luckily for us candle fiends, candle dupes exist, meaning you can get replicas of your favourite premium candles without the hefty price tag.
Yes, you can buy dupes of candles from The White Company, Scandinavisk and Neom that smell scarily similar to their expensive counterparts. Don't believe us? Browse our edit of the best candle dupes available to buy right now. Treat yourself, and your bank account.
Shop: The Best Budget Candle Dupes Available To Buy Now
LOEWE has made an impression on all of us candle lovers with its home range. But fear not, if you don't have the expenses to buy the Luscious Pea Candle (£78), you can always treat yourself to Argos' suspiciously similar Habitat Scented Candle (£14) instead.
Known for signature fragrances, divine diffusers and delightful candles, Jo Malone has a product for every room in your home. If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the Lime Basil and Mandarin Candle (£55), you'll be pleased to know that you can buy one at Aldi.
Fancy a taste of what it would be like to live on the Seychelles Islands? Buy a candle. This Seychelles Candle by The Range (£4.99) is almost identical to The White Company's (£65) with the same name.
Love the fresh look (and smell) of the Skandinavisk Skog Candle (£35)? Try the Zara Mountain Woody Forest (£15.99) candle that resembles the former in both scent and appearance.
If you're a fan of The Kardashians, you'll immediately recognise this Baobab Collection Candle (£120). Spotted in the homes of Kylie and Kris, these candles are the ultimate homeware addition. If you're not keen on spending (brace yourselves) up to £475, H&M has an almost identical-looking dupe for £14.99.
The quality of La Labo candles is undeniably amazing, but spending £60 on the Santal 26 Candle (£60) may be out of your monthly budget. If so, why not try this Shearer Wood Smoke & Leather Candle (£12)? It smells scarily similar.
If you're looking to treat your olfactory senses to some rose goodness but can't afford Byredo's Burning Rose Candle (£31), might we suggest you try Zara's Rose Petal Drops Candle (£15.99) instead?
Diptyque has quickly become one of the most well-known candle companies on the market, so it's no surprise everyone is obsessed with the Baies Scented Candle (£33). It was even featured on Sex And The City back in 2001. Don't want to spend £33? This Redcurrant & Fig Beauty Pie Candle (£20) is the perfect budget-friendly substitute.
If you want a candle that emulates a day sunbathing on the beach, we would usually suggest you splurge on the Replica Beach Vibes (£48) candle. In this instance, we think the independent candle company Kind Candles has the perfect alternative for any budget. Enter The Sun Chaser (£10), the ideal candle that shares the same coconut and bergamot notes as its expensive counterpart.
NEOM has some of the best candles around, and this Lavender, Basil and Jasmine Candle (£32) is no exception. For a cheaper alternative though, this candle by Champneys Health Spa (£7 was £14) is a great option.
Jo Malone London offers up the kind of quality scents you can recognise in any room, but Aldi has recently made a play for the brand's Wood Sage & Sea Salt Candle, £56, with its Hotel Collection Sea Salt & Sandalwood Candle, £3.49. Aldi is a well-known treasure trove for dupes and, while the original is unmatchable, this one is an impressive contender.