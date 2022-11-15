Walk into the Victoria Beckham store on London's Dover Street and the first thing that you'll notice - aside from the carefully curated Victoria Beckham ensembles that hang along the walls, and the buttery soft pairs of boots that grace the stairway - is the smell. And you don't have to look hard to see where it's coming from. In between the aforementioned boots that stand sentry on the aforementioned stairway, sit Diptyque candles the size of buckets, and two very specific ones at that - Diptyque's cult classic Feu de Bois and Baies editions.

VB has long been known to favour these Diptyque scents. In an interview with Stylist, back in 2018, Victoria is quoted as being surrounded by Feu de Bois candles in her Hammersmith offices, and in 2015 they even scented the runway at her Autumn/Winter New York Fashion Week show.

Pairing Baies and Feu de Bois together, though, that's something new. And it's more than likely that the scent blend currently enveloping the designer's flagship store, has been inspired by her candle habits at home. Burn Feu de Bois and Baies together and you can count on - in some way - emulating the atmosphere of Victoria's haven, whether her Holland Park home, her Cotswold hideaway, her Hammersmith head office or her must-visit Dover Street store.

Shop: The Two Candles That Will Make Your Home Smell Like Victoria Beckham's