The Health Benefits And Uses Of Herbal And Detox Teas

As the winds pick up and the rain drags on through the seasons, we crave warm and comforting drinks to keep our immune systems strong. Detox tea and herbal teas have many great health benefits, but what are they actually good for, and what does each one do? We tell you all you need to know.

On top of generally being really comforting, because you can't beat snuggling up with a cuppa, herbal teas feature great nutrients, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

What are the uses of herbal teas?

Each herbal tea has different properties and health benefits, we break down the most popular herbal teas and share our hand-selected favourites for you to shop.

Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea is an all-around, multitasking tea. Its strong aroma may not be to everyone’s liking, but it can help with an array of health ailments. Its main property is to soothe the body, be it bloating and digestive problems, or helping to ease nausea.

Peppermint tea is suggested as a remedy for people who suffer from IBS (irritable bowel syndrome), and can even relieve muscle pain, mild asthma and stress.

Green tea

Green tea is great for your health. It is full of antioxidants, and according to The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, it has been affiliated to the prevention and treatment of various types of cancer, includes anti-ageing properties, and has been known to relieve stress.

But what are antioxidants?

In short, antioxidants help prevent cell damage caused by free radicals, which are produced naturally within the body.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is popular because of its soothing and relaxing quality. It's the perfect beverage to drink before bed to help you wind down, and is used by those who suffer from insomnia.

Like peppermint, it also soothes the stomach and aids digestion and bloating.

Rooibos tea

Rooibos tea (also known as red bush tea) is often consumed the same way as black tea - with milk and sugar - but it is caffeine-free. Excessive consumption of caffeine can cause health issues such as headaches, anxiety and difficulty sleeping, so rooibos tea is a healthier alternative.

Rooibos tea contains antioxidants and is also believed to help those at risk of heart disease.

Ginger tea

Ginger is great for easing and preventing nausea because it soothes the digestive system and helps with the absorption of food. Ginger is also anti-inflammatory and wards of colds and flu.

For a great way to detox, mix ginger with lemon to create the ultimate immunity-building tea.

Nettle tea

Nettles, as in the pesky stinging plants that we were warned to keep away from as children, can be consumed in tea-form, and act as a great natural remedy for a lot of health issues, including colds, anemia, high blood pressure, and kidney and bladder problems.

What is a detox tea?

The purpose of detox tea is to cleanse the body from within by acting as a laxative or a diuretic. Detox teas tend to contain herbs such as black pepper, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and turmeric, which help boost the body’s immune system and improve metabolism.

Herbal teas such as green tea, peppermint tea and chamomile tea can also cleanse the body, and each has a multitude of benefits.

Do detox teas really work?

There has been substantial evidence to support that herbal and detox teas contain medicinal properties and that there are health benefits to drinking them.

