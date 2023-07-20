The Lowdown On The Best Afternoon Tea Spots In London For 2023

Whether you're looking for a lovely day out, a present for a loved one or just a treat for yourself, afternoon tea is always a good idea. From luxe tableware to delicious sandwiches and Instagram-worthy cakes, it always feels like an indulgent way to spend an afternoon.
And of course, it has to be said that London is full of some of the best afternoon tea spots in the country, offering everything from luxurious hotel experiences to tea on wheels (literally), ensuring there's something for every taste and budget.
So, whether you live in the capital or are planning a visit soon, here's your ultimate guide to the best afternoon tea places in London.
The Best Afternoon Tea In London
Renowned for its world-famous afternoon tea offering, Claridge's is at the top of our list of recommendations. To start, the atmosphere is truly incredible - classical musicians play music while you dine and the art deco interiors are mesmerising - but the main attraction is the freshly-baked goods and unique Claridge's Blend teas. Trust us, it's not one to miss. Served every day between 2.45pm-5.30pm.
Fashion fans, won't want to miss The Berkeley's chic afternoon tea offering. Changing every season, much like the fashion industry itself, this season’s Prêt-à-Portea celebrates designers from Kenzo to Moschino, honouring their spring/summer collections. Available every day from 1pm-5.30pm.
Fortnum & Mason's famed afternoon tea is perfect for those who are after a truly traditional experience. Freshly-baked scones, a selection of mouth-watering sandwiches and a plate of decadent patisseries are served alongside some of the best tea you'll ever try. Available between 12pm-6.30pm every Monday-Thursday, between 11.30am-7pm on Friday and Saturday and between 11.30am-6pm on Sundays. For a discounted price, book through Virgin Experience Days.
For a truly unique afternoon tea experience, why not combine your afternoon tea with a tour of London's best sights? Brigit's Bakery serves afternoon tea - including tasty sandwiches and pastries - on board vintage buses that take you through the streets of the capital. Perfect for hen parties or celebrating a special occasion. Prices start at £45 per person or £35 for children, making it a fun experience for the whole family.
Served in the romantic Winter Garden at The Landmark, the High Palms High Tea is ideal for date night or a day out with your closest friends. With indoor palm trees and a soaring glass roof, it's the perfect place to escape. You'd never think that you were in Marylebone in the centre of London! Prices start from £65 per person.
If you want to be immersed in majestic surroundings, then book a table at The Lanesborough for afternoon tea. As for the menu, it's traditional afternoon tea with a twist - think sandwiches like pea tart & caramelised onion and hummus & piquillos rolls. Bridgerton fans are also in for a treat with The Lanesborough's special Queen Charlotte-themed afternoon tea.
If you're looking for a modern take on pure luxury, Jean-George's at The Connaught is the place for you. You'll be served tea with a selection of sandwiches, cakes and scones while overlooking the world of Mayfair thanks to the floor to ceiling windows. Think classic British combinations with a twist, thanks to Jean-George's passion for bold, South East Asian flavours.
Instagrammable afternoon tea locations are on the rise, and at the top of our list is Sketch's millennial pink Gallery restaurant. Plush sofas, eccentric David Shrigley decor and a quintessentially British menu will make for the perfect social media snap as you catch up with your gal pals.
Traditional afternoon tea doesn't get much more swanky than at The Ritz. Indulge in freshly baked scones with Cornish clotted cream and strawberry preserve as well as 18 different types of loose-leaf tea served in Palm Court - a stylish room with glittering chandeliers and elegant mirrors. Afternoon Tea is served daily at 11.30am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm, 5.30pm, and 7.30pm.
One of the cheaper options on our list, but by no means any less glamorous is The Wallace Restaurant in Manchester Square. Located inside The Wallace Collection Gallery - which is said to be one of the best collections of fine arts in London - and flooded with natural light, The Wallace is the perfect place for afternoon tea. Available from 2.30-4.30pm every day.
For one of the best-rated afternoon tea spots in London, head to The Rosebery in Knightsbridge - part of The Mandarin Oriental collection. The talented pastry team add a contemporary, seasonal twist to this British tradition through a selection of delicate sandwiches, specially curated pastries and freshly baked scones served from unique hanging cake stands. Available from 12-6.30pm every day.
Another iconic London hotel hosting a sophisticated afternoon tea is The Dorchester. Undeniably British and impeccably stylish, taking tea at The Dorchester is the ultimate expression of a day well spent in London. Available daily from 12-4.30pm.
Looking for a themed afternoon tea for when you come to London? What could be better than The Swan's Shakespeare-themed Romeo and Juliet option? Located right next to The Globe, it's the perfect excuse to pretend that you're spending a truly cultural day in London. Unlike its namesake, this afternoon tea is the furthest thing from a tragedy. Available daily 12-4.45pm.