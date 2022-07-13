Zara McDermott’s Favourite Perfume Is Just £15 In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

Zara McDermott is never short of a beauty tip or two. Whether it's recommending the £9.99 face oil she uses every day - 'I love this face oil', she tells Grazia - the tinted moisturiser she wouldn't be without, or the mascara that she always wears on camera - 'I have medium length lashes and this mascara makes them look super long' - Zara is always more than welling to share her skincare and make-up knowledge with readers and her 1.6 million strong following on Instagram.

While she's no doubt offered countless bottles of perfume to try, Zara has one scent she's remained loyal to for years, and its identity may surprise you. Meet Victoria's Secret Romantic Fragrance Mist, a light body spray that blends hints of cucumber with pretty floral notes. It's comforting and refreshing all in one. 'I always wear Victoria's Secret Romantic Fragrance Mist,' says Zara, 'I put it on after the shower, so the smell always makes me feel clean.'

If Zara's enthusiasm has you craving a misting of the stuff then hop to it. The Victoria's Secret Romantic Fragrance Mist is available for just £15 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Shop Zara's beauty hero below:

Shop: Zara McDermott's Favourite Scent In The Amazon Prime Day Sale