The White Company Advent Calendar Is Back For 2023 And It’s Worth All The Hype

As the sun continues to cast its golden glow on September - intermittent rain aside - it may seem a tad early to start thinking about the festive season. However, beauty enthusiasts and holiday lovers alike will be buzzing know that The White Company’s much-loved Advent Calendar is making a return for Christmas 2023. And hot on the heels ofSephora’s much-celebrated advent calendar and Charlotte Tilbury's new beauty advent calendar reveal, comes The White Company's box-ticking offering.

The White Company is the crowd-please of beauty advent calendars, a curated blend of skincare, fragrance, and home treasures. Following the great success of previous editions, this year’s White Company advent calendar offers a luxurious countdown to Christmas, brimming with some of the brand's best-loved beauty icons as well as a few new launches.

What's In The White Company Advent Calendar?

The calendar is packed with 25 products, including two full-size signature candles and two full-size bath and body products. Scroll on for all the details, from how much it costs, and, most importantly, a sneak peek at what’s inside. If you're not into spoilers, scroll past the details to shop now.

Shop: The White Company Advent Calendar 2023