This Tik-Tok Famous SPF Will Make You Re-Think Your Skincare Routine: Get 25% Off For Black Friday

Come rain or shine, skin experts and dermatologists can all agree on one thing: sun protection is a year-round necessity no matter the season or weather outside. But if you've struggled with that sentiment, we hear you. Up until very recently, the SPFs that dominated the beauty shelves were thick, tacky, hard to work into skin or worse, left an ashy white cast on deep skin tones. Thankfully, a new generation of sunscreen formulae have begun to dispel any reservations anyone could possibly have about SPFs. These new products make sun protection a joy to practice. And one of the major players is Ultra Violette's Supreme Screen Hydrating Facial Skinscreen SPF 50+.

Each of them share a commonality in offering up formulae that are easy to use, lightweight, skin-loving and highly protective, all without the irritating qualities of traditional products. Ultra Violette's Supreme Screen Hydrating Facial Skinscreen Spf 50+ is a self-proclaimed 'lazy gal’s approach to SPF,' according to the brand's website, which essentially hits the nail on the head of its appeal. A hybrid gem, it combines moisturising, make-up priming and high level SPF into one single tube and imparts a veil of glowing, satiny dewiness, which feels uber-comfortable on the skin.

It features next-gen chemical UV filters, SPF 50, broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection and a roster of ingredients that promises a skin-first approach. This includes vitamin C and antioxidant-rich kakadu plum to hydrate and brighten and dragosine plus, a peptide that defends skin from the entire solar spectrum (including blue light) all while keeping it bouncy. So, it's not hard to see why this new-gen suncare brand has sent TikTok into a spin. If you're in the market for revolutionising your SPF game, you may want to turn your attention to Ultra Violette's Supreme Screen Hydrating Facial Skinscreen SPF 50+, which is currently included in the Black Friday salefor £25.50 from £34, meaning you'll benefit from a saving of 25%. We'd call this one a no-brainer.