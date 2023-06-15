Issy Francis-Baum’s £20 Go-To Holiday SPF Is Already My Summer Skincare Essential

Even as a beauty writer, I sometimes struggle with SPF. It's the least favourite part of my routine and yet, I do my due diligence and apply copious amounts each day. As essential as sunscreen is, often its thick, sticky and chalky finish can leave my skin feeling heavy and clogged – and that's the last thing you want when Mercury is rising. Luckily, many brands have caught on and corrected their offerings with a category of new-gen SPFs emerging. Think all the skin-loving and protecting benefits sans the irritation of traditional formulas.

Issy Francis-Baum is the latest celebrity to make a play for them. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Made In Chelsea star subtly revealed the face and body SPFs she's been relying on poolside while holidaying in Greece. Issy spotlighted Coco & Eve's newly launched Daily Water Gel SPF50+, £20.15, and Body Sunscreen SPF50+, £27. And we're not surprised they're her current go-to sun care pairing of choice.

Thanks to my job I've had the privilege of testing countless SPFs and many fall short on their claims of being the next big thing. But Coco & Eve's SPF line is truly worth its salt - and it may just be my favourite sunscreen, ever.

Credit: Instagram @issy.fbb

Why I Love Coco & Eve Sun Care

Allow me to explain, because I can already hear you saying, 'Coco & Eve, the haircare brand?'. Yes, the Bali-inspired beauty brand known for their hair and self-tan products has recently stepped into the skincare arena with the launch of two SPFs, and two SPFs only. It's quite the statement. If the brand were trying to state the essentialness of sun protection in our routine, we hear it loud and clear.

Having used the Daily Water Gel SPF50+ religiously over the last month and a half, I can safely say it's unlike anything i've used before. One pump reveals a white, ultra-light hybrid water-gel texture which feels much like a calming serum. Once glided over the skin, the lotion becomes completely transparent and imparts an uber-refreshing and comfortable film. Non-greasy, fast-absorbing and super-hydrating, I've found it works wonders over make-up, too.

A clever combination of high grade skincare, including aloe vera, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and broad-spectrum sun protection, make this lotion a fortress for the skin. It's a true example of new-gen sun care, the type of which protects all skin tones and types, and truly puts skin first. it's no wonder I look forward to slathering it on every morning.

New-Gen Sun Care

