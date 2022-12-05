I’m A Seasoned Beauty Journalist And This Is The £12.50 Cleanser I’m Never Without

by Chloe Burcham |

TikTok is a great place to look for beauty recommendations. From the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Finish primer that gives you a filter-like finish, to the Rare Beauty blusher that guarantees a healthy-looking glow – if a product is worth the hype, TikTok will let you know.

So I’m pleased to inform you that my favourite budget cleanser has also been given the TikTok stamp of approval. While I didn’t technically discover it through the social media site, 6.5 million viral videos (and counting) back up its ability to give you glowy, hydrated skin.

The cleanser in question? Well, it's the CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser, £12.50 and trust me: it's the perfect dull winter skin remedy.

While salicylic acid known for its ability to temper breakouts, this cleanser is also great for dry, dehydrated skin types. It cleanses deep into your pores without stripping skin, and that's thanks to CeraVe’s patented triple ceramide complex, it doesn't deplete your skin's essential moisture levels.

Wondering why ceramides are so important? They help to boost the integrity of your skin barrier. A damaged skin barrier allows can result in dry, irritated and itchy skin.

Luckily for us though – CeraVe's cleansers manage to do their job, all while avoiding moisture loss. You're lift with clean, comfortable skin that's better able to withstand the dehydrating effects of winter - think cold weather, central heating the lot.

Plus at just £12.50, it’s pleasingly affordable too. I’m on my third bottle.

Shop: Chloe Burcham's Favourite £12.50 Cleanser