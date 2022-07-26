Grazia’s Summer Beauty Awards Are Here And These Are All The Winners

Summer is in session and it’s time to set a beauty reshuffle in motion. If this year's unprecedented heat wave has taught us anything, it's that A) we all need to get on board with at-home air con at long last, and B) long, balmy days and headily high temperatures mean a few savvy beauty swaps are in order. We need a base that offers long-lasting coverage without dulling our glow - thanks to the likes of Hailey Bieber the masses are after glazed skin levels of dewiness this year - hard-working sun protection, lip buys with skincare benefits and a fresh new scent that transports us to a dream holiday destination. Enter: our carefully curated edit of the best new summer beauty heroes to shop this year.
We have tried, tested and duly awarded. It's time to introduce you to the best new beauty buys on the block and our Summer Beauty Awards winners. From skincare heroes and SPF gems, to new make-up must-haves and mood-boosting fragrances, we've whittled the newest beauty launches down to the best of the best for your viewing - and shopping - pleasure. The Grazia beauty team have worked their way through skincare, fake tans, make-up, haircare and fragrance to condense the best new beauty launches of the past year down into this must-have array of award winners.
Keen to check out this summer's best in show? Browse the winners below:
It’s a floral scent but not as you know it. Evocative of balmy Mediterranean evenings, this blend of rose, bergamot and orange blossom offers pick-me-up levels of zingy and heady.
Enriched with moisture barrier-replenishing fruit oils and vitamin-rich cherry extracts, this new offering from RiRi is so much more than a lip gloss – expect all the benefits of a nourishing balm alongside full-throttle juicy shine. One swipe and you'll never look back.
A stain-free fake tan that deeply moisturises without compromising on colour pay-off ? Meet the holy grail. Made with nourishing argan, grape seed and avocado oils, this ‘shake first’ formula delivers an unbeatable two-weeks- in-Barbados glow.
The lit-from-within lustre this affords looks as sophisticated as its packaging. With super- fine pearlescent pigments and strawberry butter, application is smooth and the finish soft-focus.
This new lash hero delivers curl, length and volume without clumps or smudging and promises staying power – making it a heatwave marvel.
This 100% mineral face SPF is laced with calming aloe leaf juice and moisturising squalane. It delivers broad-spectrum protection, filters blue light (great for avid scrollers) and leaves skin
smooth and supple. Fans even use it as a primer.
To nourish sun-parched skin, you need a facial skincare-level formula. Powered by brightening vitamin C and moisture magnet glycerin, this souped-up cream firms, smooths and softens.
This multitasking maestro is a cocktail of hyaluronic acid, sulfonic acid and niacinamide. It smooths, regulates oil production and can even fade unwanted dark spots. Use it to calm summer-stressed skin.
This next-level sunscreen provides up to four hours of water and sweat resistance and is packed with soothing aloe vera and nourishing vitamin E, leaving your skin gleaming and conditioned.
Acing buildable coverage and ‘glazed skin’ levels of glow, this base contains hydrating coconut extract and hyaluronic acid to make skin look plump and bouncy. It refuses to go patchy, even after hours of wear. Apply with fingers for a second-skin finish.
A lightweight hair treatment enriched with gentle lactic acid to restore colour intensity and shine by exfoliating product residue and minerals. Quick fixes are rare in haircare, yet this takes just eight seconds to work.
Skin is left hydrated, strengthened and shielded thanks to ceramides, niacinamide, vitamin E and broad- spectrum UVA and UVB protection. Impressive in its efficacy, yet refreshinglyfuss-free– plus, it’s affordable.
Packed with antioxidant- rich botanicals like beetroot extract, a few drops deliver all the benefits of a serum, gradual tan and SPF in one go. Apply daily for a subtle sun-kissed glow.
Melt-proof your make-up with this revamped hero. It sets your look with the same 16-hour staying power of its predecessor, while brightening and hydrating with vitamin C and cactus flower water. A must-pack for holidays.
A cream-to-powder velvety version of NARS’ iconic Laguna Bronzing Powder, this blends seamlessly for a natural- looking warmth. Say hello to a new summer staple.