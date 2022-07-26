Grazia’s Summer Beauty Awards Are Here And These Are All The Winners

Summer is in session and it’s time to set a beauty reshuffle in motion. If this year's unprecedented heat wave has taught us anything, it's that A) we all need to get on board with at-home air con at long last, and B) long, balmy days and headily high temperatures mean a few savvy beauty swaps are in order. We need a base that offers long-lasting coverage without dulling our glow - thanks to the likes of Hailey Bieber the masses are after glazed skin levels of dewiness this year - hard-working sun protection, lip buys with skincare benefits and a fresh new scent that transports us to a dream holiday destination. Enter: our carefully curated edit of the best new summer beauty heroes to shop this year.

We have tried, tested and duly awarded. It's time to introduce you to the best new beauty buys on the block and our Summer Beauty Awards winners. From skincare heroes and SPF gems, to new make-up must-haves and mood-boosting fragrances, we've whittled the newest beauty launches down to the best of the best for your viewing - and shopping - pleasure. The Grazia beauty team have worked their way through skincare, fake tans, make-up, haircare and fragrance to condense the best new beauty launches of the past year down into this must-have array of award winners.

