Enter To WIN Grazia’s Summer Beauty Award Winners Worth Over £474

You could get your hands on all 15 of these award-winning products

Grazia Summer Beauty Awards Win The Winners 2022
by Annie Vischer |
Posted

Browsed our Grazia Summer Beauty Awards 2022 winners? Pick up the latest issue of Grazia on newsstands this week to flick through the award-winning beauty buys or click here to scroll through the tried-and tested line-up now.

We have tried, tested and duly awarded. This year the carefully curated edit of summer-ready beauty buys includes 15 box-ticking heroes. There's the ultimate bronzer for a start, a does-it-all face tanner, a glow-giving base that delivers lightweight, lasting coverage, a hair hero that takes just eight seconds to work, and a nourishing highlighter made with with super-fine pearlescent pigments and nourishing strawberry butter, to name just a few. Head spinning already? You haven't heard the half of it yet.

For Grazia, no big beauty awards issue is complete without the chance to win the lot. Simply out the form below to be in with a chance of winning all 15 Grazia Summer Beauty Awards 2022 winners in a prize worth over £474.

For Your Chance To Win ALL Of The Grazia Summer Beauty Awards 2022 Winners In Simply Fill Out The Form Below:

