Sophie Habboo Reveals The £20 Face Mask She’ll Be Using The Night Before Her Wedding

When Sophie Habboo got engaged to fellow Made In Chelsea cast member and boyfriend, Jamie Laing , in December, she had no idea how much wedding planning would take over 2022. The pair have launched a wedding-focused podcast for a start - you can listen to NearlyWeds here - in which they sit down to discuss their progress. The first few episodes cover wedding scenting, venue hunting and guest list formulation, and considering the pair have mentally pencilled in the big day for summer 2023, there's sure to be far more to come.

'We're definitely doing an abroad wedding,' Sophie says, speaking to me on Zoom from Portugal back in May, where she travelled with her mum and sister for a week or two of spring sunshine, 'we're definitely not keeping details of the wedding super private at the moment, pretty much everything's documented in the podcast so far.'

While details like the venue and wedding dress are yet to be firmed up, Sophie does have one beauty prep must-have in mind already. 'I can really see myself using 111Skin's Celestial Black Diamond Lifting And Firming Treatment Mask , £20, the night before my wedding,' she says, reaching over to grab one of the glossy black sachets and show it to camera, 'it comes in two parts, a section for your forehead and a section for your lower face, I always keep mine in the fridge.' The mask is a key player in the brainchild brand line-up from Harley Street cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Yannis Alexandrides. The forehead section is made to lift and firm and the lower face mask is targeted at plumping your jawline, cheeks and the skin around your lips. It's clear that Sophie's a fan of the brand. In the latest episode of her Wednesdays We Drink Wine podcast with close friend - and bridesmaid - Melissa Tattam, Sophie reveals she wears the 111Skin Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Masks, £75 for 8, too.