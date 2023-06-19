June 2023 Beauty Edit: These Are The Best New Beauty Buys To Shop This Month

It's official: summer is here. The turn of the season has seen us shake up our routines, cue: long days (and nights) out, dinning al fresco and consuming one too many iced lattes. And our beauty kits have seen a makeover, too. The drop of a brand new legion of beauty buys this month means we've updated our vanities with some exciting, weather-appropriate essentials.

There's bright blush and uplifting shower gels designed to restore minds, bodies and souls, so you can rest assured knowing this lot will give you the dopamine hit you need and a reason to start rethinking your kit.

There's so much joy to be had in these new beauty buys. Whether you shop them on the spot - they'll fly off the beauty shelves quickly! - screenshot them for later, add them to a wish list or share them immediately with your friends, these buys are not to be missed.

Shop: The Best New Beauty Buys To Shop This Month

1. Glossier Cloud Paint in Wisp
Description For many of us, Glossier's Cloud Paint was our first brush with cream blush. Its light, airy, ...

2. Sunday Riley B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum
Description Niacinamide is recognised as a hero ingredient, capable of reducing moisture loss, evening the ...

3. Hair Rituel by Sisley Colour Beautifying Hair Care Mask
Description For those with colour-treated hair in serious need of TLC, look to Hair Rituel by Sisley's new ...

4. Oral-B 3D White Clinical Restore Diamond Clean
Description For that next level clean. Oral-B's newest toothpaste works to remove surface stains and helps ...

6. Larry King Spoilt For Choice Hair Oil
Description By now we all know that a healthy scalp equals healthy hair, and any healthy hair routine will ...

7. Jolt The Ultimate Age Blocker
Description From skin radiance and elasticity to fine lines, wrinkles and collagen production, this wellness ...

8. Jo Malone Highland Heather Cologne
Description Inspired by the majestic Scottish Highlands, Jo Malone's latest olfactive offering provides an ...

9. Bourii Grounding Vata Body Oil
Description This one really is as good as it looks. Centred on botanical skincare for the body and soul, this ...

10. Radox Mineral Therapy Feel Radiant Shower Gel
Description Not all good things need to break the bank. Look to Radox's shower gel range for the proof, which ...

11. Rose Hermès, Rosy lip enhancer, Rose Confetti
Description A soft and weightless enhancer that melts onto your lips, leaving a subtle, transparent pink hue ...

12. Kate Somerville MEGA-C™ 30% Vitamin C Brightening Mask
Description A potent blend of 30% pure vitamin C, sea buckthorn oil and ceramides promise to even out the skin ...