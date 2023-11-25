Hailey Bieber, Blake Lively And Your Best Friend Are All Obsessed With This Cult Body Lotion, And It’s In The Black Friday Sale

You either fall into two categories: those who never fail to moisturise post-shower and those who can't think of anything worse. Admittedly, I always fell into the latter category, forgoing the necessity to slather my skin in a veil of moisture because, well, after a steamy 25 minutes spent standing under hot (hot) water, I just couldn't be bothered to spend another 5 minutes rubbing a thick, heavy cream into my skin. But that changed when I introduced a celebrity-approved favourite into my shower routine – Sol de Janeiro's delightfully named Brazilian Bum Bum Cream.

You don't need to be a beauty obsessive to know about this cult classic. The sunshine coloured yellow jar is somewhat an icon, everyone from Blake Lively to Selena Gomez, Hillary Duff and Hailey Bieber all count themselves as fans. In fact, speaking about her love of the beauty buy, in an interview with Refinery29 the model once said, 'I love this packaging, and it smells amazing. I'm obsessed with anything that's made with coconut oil.’

We concur and for good reason. Firstly, formula. Created with caffine-rich guaraná to boost circulation, moisture-locking cupuaçu butter, nourishing coconut oil, antioxidant-packed açaí oil and skin-defending Brazil nut, the award-winning product works to tighten, firm and energise the skin with a hard-working formula that quickly absorbs into the skin, so you really won't have to put much work in nor wait for the cream to dry down before putting on your clothes.

It's also laced with the brand's iconic Cheirosa '62 fragrance, an addictive gourmand offering bursting with pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla, that sits on the skin long after you've coated your body in it. If you've ever wanted to cop a jar of the sunshine coloured goodness, now would be the time as Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is now £15.75 down from £21. This one is certainly a no-brainer.