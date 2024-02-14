Hailey Bieber’s Actually Selling Those Rhode Lip Cases For Your Phone, As We Hoped She Would

You're getting ready to leave the house. It's 9PM and you're already 15 minutes late to drinks because you're frantically looking for two things: your phone, and your lip balm. Hailey Bieber, whose brand Rhode Skin has made waves ever since its launch, understood the struggle - and delivered the ultimate solution.

A few days ago, Bieber took to Instagram to tease the brand new Rhode Lip Case, in a mirror selfie. The case is a simple light grey, to match the brand's minimal aesthetic, with the perfect Rhode Lip Tint-shaped slot in the middle. Naturally, fans went wild. Comments flooded in: 'The phone case??? Genius!', 'My wallet is ready' and 'OMG her marketing team deserve a raise'. Respectfully, we agree with all of the above.

While fans weren't sure if the Rhode Lip Case would be available for sale, a few days later, Rhode made the announcement we'd all been waiting for. The Lip Case will be on sale on 27th February for £35 - and the waitlist is already open. We predict that the case will sell out in seconds, so be sure to join the waitlist if you want a chance of bagging the ultimate accessory.

SHOP: Rhode Lip Gloss Phone Case

1. Lip Case Price: £ 35 www.rhodeskin.com View offer Description Available for iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, join the waitlist now. Price: £ 35 www.rhodeskin.com View offer