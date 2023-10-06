Pamela Anderson Swapped Her Signature Make-Up Look For These Ultra-Luxury Skincare Buys

2023 has seen the hard launch of a new era for Pamela Anderson. She started strong, kicking off the year with her hit Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story, which saw her take control of the narrative and captured her soft, gentle and immediately likeable presence. Next came the magazine covers and more recently we've seen her take her place on the front row at Paris Fashion Week. But the one common denominator among each of these separate events? Pamela's radical new look.

Before appearing sans make-up on her Netflix documentary, the icon had said she wanted the world to see a more natural side of her. The brief was fulfilled as we were met with a bare-faced Pamela in the intimicy of her own home, charting her life and times in the most authentic way we've seen yet. But when she graced the cover of Women's Daily Wear Magazine in the same fashion, we knew this 'side' of Pamela was more than tokenistic. Her new approach to beauty has been confirmed over Paris Fashion Week, where fresh, radiant and healthy-looking skin appeared in place of her signature pencil brows, smokey eyeshadow and glossy lips – and now we finally know why.

During an Instagram Reel for Vogue France, the nineties and noughties icon explains, 'I didn't come to Paris Fashion Week and think: I'm not going to wear any make-up. I just thought, I don't know, something just kind of came over me and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes and I thought, I don't want to compete with the clothes. I'm not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it's just freedom, it's like a relief.'

Her new penchant to a stripped down look sees skincare take centre stage, something Pamela said her mother eluded to in the past. Readying herself ahead of the Vivienne Westwood show in Paris, without the help of a glam team she points out, Pamela explains, 'I just got out of the bath, I let my hair dry naturally and I just put on some moisturiser because I am not into the make-up look right now. My mum always told me: "At some point in your life you're not going to want to wear make-up on your skin," and she's right. You kind of have to challenge beauty sometimes. If we all chase youth or we're chasing our idea of what beauty is in fashion magazines and everything, we're only going to be disappointed or maybe a little bit sad.'

She describes it as experimental and even a bit rebellious in a longer video posted to YouTube, but one thing Pamela isn't playing with is her choice of skincare. A quick glance at her minimal glam station reveals a collection of Orveda products: theOmnipotent Concentrate, £385; theEye Unveiler, £240; and an inconspicuous moisturiser from Orveda's line. Pamela's preference for the French ultra-premium biotech skincare brand makes total sense – it's green, clean and vegan (something Pamela has been passionate about for years as seen by her activism for animal rights), but it's also widely considered a high-performance skincare line that offers up fine tuned actives that work with the skin to restore our microbiome and boost inner radiance – and by the looks of Pamela's glow, she's on to something.