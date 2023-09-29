The Truth Behind Pamela Anderson’s Dramatic New Look

Pamela Anderson – few can deny the sway she holds on the beauty industry. Even now, in 2023, her ‘90s make-up is recreated by the masses in TikTok videos the world over. Her signature tousled up-do, pencil thin brows, and smouldering eye shadow has featured in tons of tutorials, and remains to this day, nothing short of iconic. Look to the hashtag #PamCore for proof.

Pamela Anderson 1999

However, after stepping out at several spring/summer 2024 fashion shows this week in Paris, the 56-year-old seems to have done a complete U-turn in terms of make-up. Gone is the full throttle glam she’s become synonymous with, and in its place, an altogether more pared back, natural look. For The Row_,_ Pam opted for fresh, glossy skin that oozed luminosity – no foundation in sight. The only hint of make-up was a subtle slick of rose-toned lip-gloss – a far cry from her previous penchant for intense, velvety lip colours. At Isabel Marant too, the actress and author wore minimal make-up once more. The brief was the same; skin was radiant with visible freckles, eyes (and eyebrows) were unadorned, and lips boasted a light wash of gloss.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: Pamela Anderson is seen outside The Row show

Of course, eagle eyed fans will be aware that this isn’t the star’s first foray into minimal make-up. Her documentary Pamela: A Love Story which aired in January saw Anderson interviewed without make-up, much to the delight of fans who praised her for ‘embracing her natural beauty’ on Twitter. While Anderson has spoken out about how ditching her ‘90s glamour has helped her to feel empowered, there’s also an undeniably sad reason why she stepped away from make-up in the first place. In an interview with Elle the star revealed that her make-up artist Alexis Voguel had tragically passed away from breast cancer in 2019. ‘Since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,’ she said.

Despite this, Pam has gone on to work closely with make-up artist Eileen Madrid who has supported her desire to be seen as her most natural self. ‘Everyone already knows what Pamela looks like glam,’ Madrid told Elle, ‘Which is why she wanted to be raw and show the world her real, authentic face.’

With Madrid on board, however, we can make an educated guess that there’s likely some products involved in achieving Pamela’s most recent natural make-up looks - minimal though they may be. In an 'In The Bag' video with British Vogue, Pamela revealed a trio of her favourite beauty products - Ilia's True Skin Serum Concealer, £29, Ilia's Daylite Highlighting Powder, £33, and Kindred Black's Night Venom lip and cheek stain (although this is currently only available in the U.S) As well as these subtle base perfecters, she also cited the importance of sunscreen 'Sunscreen, I should have used more sunscreen when I was little,’ she admitted.

A common theme for each beauty buy? They're clean and vegan – which comes as no surprise. Pamela has been passionate animal rights activist for years, so it makes perfect sense that these would be the products behind her enviable complexion.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Pamela Anderson attends the Isabel Marant Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Yet, lest we forget the final touch to Pam’s fashion week look– the scarlet red manicure that flashed bright against her canary yellow dress. The make-up might (almost) be gone, but the glamour, it would seem, is here to stay.