Molly-Mae Has Added 7 New Perfumes To Her Scent Collection, And You Can Shop Them Now

Let's be honest, we all love a peek through the keyhole into celebrity homes and the likes of Molly-Mae Hague kindly supply us with a tour of theirs almost monthly. The section it's worth paying the most attention to is the slow pan across the dressing table. Sure a walk-in wardrobe gives the masses rails worth of clothes to dissect, but a humble vanity table has the potential to spill all your favourite star's beauty secrets in one go. The most telling feature of Molly-Mae's dressing table is always her extensive perfume collection and it did not disappoint when she took to her Instagram stories again this weekend and offered a glimpse at the newest scent arrivals.