Molly-Mae Has Added 7 New Perfumes To Her Scent Collection, And You Can Shop Them Now

Let's be honest, we all love a peek through the keyhole into celebrity homes and the likes of Molly-Mae Hague kindly supply us with a tour of theirs almost monthly. The section it's worth paying the most attention to is the slow pan across the dressing table. Sure a walk-in wardrobe gives the masses rails worth of clothes to dissect, but a humble vanity table has the potential to spill all your favourite star's beauty secrets in one go. The most telling feature of Molly-Mae's dressing table is always her extensive perfume collection and it did not disappoint when she took to her Instagram stories again this weekend and offered a glimpse at the newest scent arrivals.
Those paying close attention to Molly-Mae's Instagram feed will know that this isn't the first time we've had the chance to browse Molly-Mae's scent collection. The line-up has undergone a refresh and you can shop the new Molly-Mae-approved additions today.
Keen to know which fragrances made the grade and snap a new bottle up yourself? Scroll on down.
Shop: Molly-Mae Hague's Latest Perfume Picks
SHOP: Molly-Mae Hagueu2019s Latest Perfume Picks
A lighter, more delicate take on the natural essence of Oud Wood, this floral and spicy blend of lavender, nutmeg, patchouli is a striking and entirely unique fragrance guaranteed to garner attention.
For those who haven't been abroad this year, experience the best of the Mediterranean with a sweet citrus scent with a warm amber oriental base. An optimistic and uplifting with a long lasting, velvety finish.
The latest fragrance from Parfums de Marly is a treat for those with a sweet tooth. With a fruity opening of mandarin, raspberry and blackcurrant, there are decadent base notes of marshmallow and Chantilly cream, reminiscent of the inviting scent of a french patisserie.
Another favourite from Parfums de Marly, Delina is a fresh, floral and fruity blend of pear, Turkish rose, and vanilla. Lighter than the sweet Oriana, the oud and amber base make this a complex fragrance with a captivating incense quality.
Fans of the unforgettable Baccarat Rouge will love Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Gentle Fluidity Gold. A warm, comforting blend of juniper berries, nutmeg, coriander, musks, ambery woods and a sweet vanilla base. Perfect for cold, crisp winter days.
Although not new to the market, this deep and intense version of the classic Black Orchid fragrance, is a rich, spicy scent with orchid and ylang-ylang flowers, and hint of golden rum. Patchouli, truffle and plum add a little fruitiness to this sensual and dark fragrance that is perfect for date night.
We know that once Molly-Mae likes a fragrance, she'll invest in all of the iterations, and for those looking for the oriental floral heart of Black orchid but with a slightly lighter finish, Velvet Orchid has additional notes of honey, orange blossom and Comoro Island Vanilla.
Shop: Molly-Mae’s Favourite Classic Fragrances
From the fragrance she wore in the love island villa to her everyday favourites, these are the beauty cabinet staples you can expect on rotation in the Hague/ Fury household.
Molly-Maeu2019s Fragrances
1. Jo Malone Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense, £128
shop
One of Molly's everyday favourites, this rich and sweet scent is heady but soft with top notes of lavender. A best-seller on Jo Malone, this is great for those of you who like a scent that lingers long after spritzing.
2. Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Cologne, £100
shop
Clearly a fan of Jo Malone, Molly also loves Pomegranate Noir for day-time. Another cult classic, this scent is sweet yet fresh and oh so moreish.
3. Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum, £120
shop
Molly says she wore this fragrance in Love Island so it's very nostalgic for her and she claims it's good for nights out as it's so strong. We couldn't agree more, this scent will see you through from breakfast to cocktails. It's powerful, creamy and addictive with a blend of chocolate, vanilla and blackcurrant.
4. Dior Oud Ispahan, £290
shop
If you tend to veer towards oud and florals, this concoction could be right up your street. With rose, oud and smoky notes this scent shouts sophisticated and with a bottle this size - it will last for ages.
5. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 extrait de parfum spray, £320
shop
Yes, it's expensive. But as Molly-Mae puts it - 'just unreal'. Sweet and sensual, this is an amped up version of the original Baccarat that's love the world over.
6. Vanitas Profumum Roma, £220
shop
Not as widely known, Molly mentions it's hard to get hold of this fragrance but 'it smells like vanilla heaven'. So for those of you who adore the creaminess and sweetness of vanilla, click the link above to get your hands on this.
READ MORE: The Most Noteworthy Celebrity Perfumes, Past And Present
READ MORE: The Best At-Home Beauty Tech You'll Want To Splurge On This Pay Day