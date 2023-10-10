Molly Mae Is Dropping Her New Beauty Edit Today And You Really Don’t Want To Miss It

One thing you can trust Molly Mae with? Solid beauty recommendations. Look to her track record for the proof – the Love Island star turned social media sensation started off as a beauty queen herself, before becoming the resident hairstylist (one can't forget her iconic ballerina bun) and beauty go-to in the villa. Since then, Molly Mae has become a regular source of inspiration within the beauty arena, whether she's trialling a viral hair trend, using four different blushers to achieve the perfect flush, or admitting what many of us are all thinking about mascara.

Whatever the case, those who are invested in her recommendations will be pleased to know that Molly is gearing up to drop her latest beauty edit with Cosmetips, the Cosmetips x Molly-Mae V4 Edit, £120. Molly's previous collaborations with the brand (there have been three edits so far) have historically been so popular they sold out swiftly, meaning those eager to get their hands on the latest drop tonight should act fast.

Why? Well, let's start with the value. This curated edit of Molly Mae's go-to beauty buys is worth £533, but you can pick up the collection of 12 products all beautifully housed in a stunning mahogany vanity case for just £120.

Taking to Instagram Stories to give her 7.8 million followers a peak into what's in store, Molly said, 'The value for money inside this edit is honestly insane, I still cant get over it. We have a product in this edit that is worth more than we are retailing the whole entire edit for. So you'll be able to shop the edit for £120 and we have one product that's worth £129 - not only are you getting £9 off that product, you're getting everything else essentially for free. It just blows my mind.'

The product in question is RevitaLash Advanced, £129, the high-tech lash conditioner that blends science and botanicals to strengthen and lengthen lashes. And that's just one corker of a product in Molly Mae's newest line up. Keen to know the others? Here are the ones we rate most.

The Best Beauty Buys In Cosmetips x Molly Mae V4 Edit