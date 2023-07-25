Molly Mae Used Four Different Shades Of This Viral Blush For Her Engagement Look

It's official: Molly Mae and Tommy Fury are engaged. One life-changing reality show, four years of dating and one baby later our favourite Love Island alumnis are tying the knot. While Molly's genuine surprise, the picture perfect backdrop of Ibiza's coastline and serenading sounds of RuthAnne were enough to pull on anyones' heartstrings, for us it was Molly's effortless glossy, glam that we can't stop talking about. Her look featured a viral £14 blush which has been making the rounds on TikTok – we would expect nothing less from the seasoned beauty aficionado.

Make-up artist Hollie Flynn was the talent behind Molly's glam, posting a BTS look at the final result ahead of the big proposal. Sharing a stunning clip of Molly's signature 'snatural' make-up, Hollie graced us with a breakdown of every single product used to create the look. And if you were wondering how she achieved that perfect flush of colour on the cheeks, we have the DL right here.

Dreamy indeed. The final result is a true lesson in the power of blush - used correctly the right shades and finishes can work real magic on the skin. Hollie's use of both matte and liquid textures, iridescent rosy finishes, and peach and barbie pink hues, lent Molly a seriously lifted, lit-from-within ethereal glow. In fact, the technique is so good it catches just the right amount of light to create natural-looking dimension – and we're brazen enough to suggest you could even forgo your bronzer, only if you wanted.

Main image: Instagram @hollieflynnmakeup

