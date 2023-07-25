  1. Home
  2. Beauty & Hair
  3. Makeup

Molly Mae Used Four Different Shades Of This Viral Blush For Her Engagement Look

This is a lesson in the power of blush

blush
by Sameeha Shaikh |
Posted

It's official: Molly Mae and Tommy Fury are engaged. One life-changing reality show, four years of dating and one baby later our favourite Love Island alumnis are tying the knot. While Molly's genuine surprise, the picture perfect backdrop of Ibiza's coastline and serenading sounds of RuthAnne were enough to pull on anyones' heartstrings, for us it was Molly's effortless glossy, glam that we can't stop talking about. Her look featured a viral £14 blush which has been making the rounds on TikTok – we would expect nothing less from the seasoned beauty aficionado.

BUTTON

Make-up artist Hollie Flynn was the talent behind Molly's glam, posting a BTS look at the final result ahead of the big proposal. Sharing a stunning clip of Molly's signature 'snatural' make-up, Hollie graced us with a breakdown of every single product used to create the look. And if you were wondering how she achieved that perfect flush of colour on the cheeks, we have the DL right here.

While most of us get the job done with one go-to blush, Hollie is clearly a perfectionist. Reaching for not one but four different shades of blush from Made By Mitchell's TikTok-approved range, Hollie created a customised colour which gave Molly her sun-kissed glow. Made By Mitchell's viral Blurshs have amassed 48.4M views on TikTok for good reason, but the specific products Hollie used are from her own collaboration with the brand. Using the Mbm X Hollie Flynn Part 2 collection's Blursh Liquid Blush in My Darling, £14, Brush Lights in Hollipop, £14, and Blursh Press'd powders in Palma Violet and When I'm Gone, £19.50 each, Hollie says the shades were 'all mixed for the dreamiest cheek combo'.

Dreamy indeed. The final result is a true lesson in the power of blush - used correctly the right shades and finishes can work real magic on the skin. Hollie's use of both matte and liquid textures, iridescent rosy finishes, and peach and barbie pink hues, lent Molly a seriously lifted, lit-from-within ethereal glow. In fact, the technique is so good it catches just the right amount of light to create natural-looking dimension – and we're brazen enough to suggest you could even forgo your bronzer, only if you wanted.

Main image: Instagram @hollieflynnmakeup

Shop: Molly Mae's Engagement Make-Up Must Have

1. Mbm X Hollie Flynn Part 2 Blursh Liquid Blush in My Darling

Mbm X Hollie Flynn Part 2 Blursh Liquid Blush in My Darling

Buy now

Description

Viral for good reason, Made Byy Mitchell's TikTok-approved liquid matte blushers impart the

Mbm X Hollie Flynn Part 2 Blursh Liquid Blush in My Darling
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. <meta charset="utf-8">Mbm X Hollie Flynn Part 2 Brush Lights in Hollipop

Mbm X Hollie Flynn Part 2 Brush Lights in Hollipop

Buy now

Description

If believable glow is your MO, you'll love this. It's blends with ease and leaves behind the kind

Mbm X Hollie Flynn Part 2 Brush Lights in Hollipop
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

3. Mbm X Hollie Flynn Part 2 Blursh Press'd in When I'm Gone

Mbm X Hollie Flynn Part 2 Blursh Press'd in When I'm Gone

Buy now

Description

Matte powder blush will always have its place and this product proves exactly why. Pigmented and

Mbm X Hollie Flynn Part 2 Blursh Press'd in When I'm Gone
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us