Molly-Mae Just Ditched This Everyday Beauty Essential Because She Says It Makes Her Look Tired

When it comes to our beauty routines, particularly our make-up routines, certain habits soon become second nature. Whether applying your favourite foundation with a Beauty Blender, a finely tuned brow routine or the lip liner trick you learned on TikTok. But every now and something comes along that makes you change everything up. Enter Love Island star, Molly-Mae Hague, who just revealed that she frequently ditches mascara. Yes, you read correctly.

Now we all know Molly-Mae is clued up when it comes to beauty. From a nostalgic scent collection laden with cult classic to her line-up ofpregnancy-safe beauty buys, Molly-Mae has whole lot of experience under her beauty belt. And her decision to abandon this makeup staple so beloved by many really threw us. Her reasoning? 'Sometimes I feel like it makes me look tired.' And we totally get this. Mascara has long been hailed as a go-to product for enhancing our lashes and adding drama to our eyes. That said, we've probably all experienced the odd panda eye moment or, the sort of smudging that mimics dark circles.

So Molly-Mae's bold move to drop the wand raises an intriguing question: do we really need mascara to complete our make-up look? The influencer captioned her fresh-eyed Instagram grid post, 'no mascara for the win' followed by a story which read, 'anyone else love wearing no mascara?' In response, one fan said, ' Molly-Mae stopped wearing mascara so I stopped wearing mascara'.

Will more beauty enthusiasts start swapping out repeated slicks of mascara for a clear lash serum instead? We certainly will be watching the space...

Revealed: Molly-Mae's No Mascara Look