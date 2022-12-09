We Have It On Good Authority That These Are Meghan Markle’s Favourite Perfumes

by Chloe Burcham |

If watching Netflix's new documentary Meghan & Harry has given you an appetite for more behind-the-scenes details - beauty-related ones in particular - read on, we're about to lift the lid on Meghan's favourite perfumes.

Finding your favourite signature scent is an inherently personal thing. Do you like warm, rich fragrances that feel comforting? Maybe you’re into uplifting, citrusy scents that leave you feeling energised? Or maybe your fragrance tastes chop and change – depending on the season.

One thing’s for sure, as much as our fragrance preferences are extremely personal, we can’t help but be intrigued by other people’s. Discovering a celebrity's go-to scent gives us a real insight into both their personality and style.

One person who’s a big fan of fragrance is Meghan Markle. Back in her days as an actress on Suits, Meghan talked about her love of perfume during an interview with the Express, revealing that she has not one but three signature scents.

'Fragrance is my favourite thing,' she told the publication, 'so much so that if I leave the house and I don’t put any on, I’ll turn around and go back home.' We can relate.

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 17: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends day two of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle's go-to perfumes

While all three fragrances differ in their scent notes and families, there are similarities between them. All of them are crisp, uplifting and fresh – that easy, breezy, California vibe bottled.

Oribe’s Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum is the much-loved signature scent of Oribe's haircare line in perfume form. Made with notes of Calabrian bergamot, white butterfly jasmine and sandalwood, it smells fresh, expensive and luxe – without feeling heavy or overly rich.

In contrast, Jo Malone’s Wood Sage and Sea Salt blends notes from the English coastline – fresh sea salt air, mineral-rich cliffs and the woody earthiness of sage.

Finally, Meghan’s favourite Jo Malone Wild Bluebell Cologne - a cult classic - is delicately sweet, dewy and fresh. It’s a favourite amongst brides, a nod to their ‘something blue’. Grazia's very own health and beauty director Annie Vischer misted it on on her wedding day this year. 'It's floral without being powdery, it smells natural,' says Annie, 'it's a crowd pleaser for a reason.'. And while it’s not clear whether or not Meghan wore this on her wedding day, we wouldn’t be surprised if she did.

