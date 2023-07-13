Shop Margot Robbie’s Barbie Make-Up Look From The UK Premiere Last Night

Margot Robbie's Barbie tourdrobe is one for the history books. The Australian actor descended on London's Leicester Square for the European premiere of Greta Gerwig's live-action film last night and, once again, recreated one of Barbie’s most glamorous looks. Doll-levels of glam are clearly having a moment, especially when it comes to make-up.

Glossy, glow-laden and of course, pink, was the order of the day and, of course, the woman behind the beauty magic was none other than celebrity make-up artist and Margot's longtime go-to, Pati Dubroff. Speaking exclusively to Grazia, Pati explains exactly what went in to delivering Margot's soft glam look - inspired by the 'Enchanted Evening' doll from 1960.

'Collaboration is key,' she tells Grazia, 'we always want to make sure there is harmony and synergy between the clothing, hair, make-up and nails. And most importantly, Margot has to feel comfortable.'

Pati points out that glowing, healthy skin is the foundation of every one of Margot's Barbie looks, then, depending on the outfit in question, Margot's glam team decides how much to lean into the the Barbie aesthetic, whether that means touches of pink, defined eyeliner or a bold pink manicure.

Margot's latest Barbie make-up look by Pati Dubroff using Chanel Beauty

While Pati's product line-up varies with each Barbie look, there is one product that she has been reaching for pretty consistently consistently. 'Chanel's Rouge Coco Baume in all the shades is the lip product I find myself reaching for again and again. It is comfortable to wear and the sheer washes of colours are always flattering.'

For the London premiere, Pati opted for a soft pink shade. 'I used my absolute favourite Chanel's Rouge Coco Baume in Pink Delight, £34, and lined with Chanel's Le Crayon Lèvres Lip Pencil in Beige Naturel, £22, for a softly defined shape before topping with more of the Pink Delight shade.' Consider this a pro tip that lends your lip look staying power.

As for Margot's favourite part of the look, Pati reveals 'she loved the ease and simplicity, and the fluttery lash'. Who would Barbie be without long, feathery lashes? To create the look Pati says, 'I used LASHIFY Gossimers in GG10 & GG12 on the top lashes and on the bottom used Chanel Inimitable Mascara in Brown, £34, for a wide-eyed doll-like eye.'

If, like us, Barbie-core has inspired you to create your own pink infused make-up look, you need only remember one thing: Anything goes. 'It’s about owning your own personal style,' says Pati, 'touches of pink anywhere and everywhere also add to the party!'

Shop: Margot Robbie's Barbie Look

1. Chanel Rouge Coco Baume in Pink Delight Buy now Description Your lips but better, this imparts a sheer wash of buildable colour that feels ultra-comfortable. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres Lip Pencil in Beige Naturel Buy now Description For soft definition on the lips, opt for this natural-looking liner. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now