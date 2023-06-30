I Tried This £19 Overnight Lip Mask – And My Lips Have Never Looked Plumper

Every so often a new beauty discovery manages to become a failsafe in my bathroom cabinet. And luckily for me, this summer alone has proven to be a fruitful one. I’ve found my dream UV hair protection mist, a blemish-busting spray suited to back acne, my wedding day lipstick and a body oil that left my skin looking radiant and smelling beautiful (if I do say so myself). If you’re as pernickety as me? It’s not easy to find beauty products that you truly couldn’t live without. And my latest discovery has become just that – chances are you’ll find it in my make-up bag until my dying day. Dramatic? Absolutely. But allow me to explain.

I like to think that, as a beauty editor, I’ve expertly honed my beauty routine. I’ll slough on acids and retinols aplenty in a bid to smooth and tone, and I’m something of a bond-building aficionado, ensuring to apply a generous dose of a hair treatment at least twice a week. One area I’ve consistently ignored, however? My lips.

Granted, they'll receive a wash of Charlotte Tilbury each day, and a hit of Vaseline when they’re feeling particularly dry, but other that that? Nada. Enter Laneige. I’ll be honest, I first tried the LaneigeLipSleeping Mask, £19 on a whim. It was only after seeing impressive results (within three days, FYI) did I realise that I should be paying extra attention to my lips regularly. So now, as religiously as I apply an eye cream each evening, I'll take the time to apply a lip mask, too. But what exactly makes this one so special?

An overnight gel mask brimming with hero ingredients like nourishing coconut oil and protective vitamin C, one sweep of Laneige feels like utter luxury. The texture is a rich and gel-like. It’s sumptuous without feeling sticky and just a small application leaves my lips feeling incredibly soft and supple - and more pink in tone come morning. The increased moisture also left them looking considerably plumper – without a needle in sight.

If you’re prone to chapping or dryness, or, if like me, you just want to give your lips some extra TLC, then I predict this one could be a winner for you. You're just a sweep away from your new ride or die.

Shop: The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

