I Rely On This £24 Find To Stop My Blonde Hair Turning Brassy In The Sun

My blonde hair requires an extra dose of TLC in summer. Flash back to my 2022 Spanish holiday, for example and picture the scene - I'm getting ready for dinner, brushing through my hair and realise that my colour has not only changed, but altered beyond recognition. And I'm not talking about a few sun-kissed highlights. Once a creamy blonde it is now well on its way to burnt orange. The culprit? The sun, of course.

As a beauty editor, I’m the first to admit that I should have known better than to let my bleached hair take such a hit of sunshine without any form of protection. According to the Fulham Scalp & Hair Clinic, ‘Exposure to UVA radiation results in colour changes in the hair, and UVB radiation is responsible for the loss of hair protein, primarily keratin. While melanin pigments offer some protection, UV rays can break these down, too, reducing their protective function.’ Yikes.

Upon returning to London, I tried everything I could to reset my hair and restore its former colour, from home-made coconut and avocado masks, to the potent purple shampoo that dyed my hands a vibrant shade of violet (but incidentally did nothing to correct my orange-toned strands). Eventually I bit the bullet and booked in with my hairdresser for a professional tone and a series of bond building treatments that repaired and strengthen my sun-damaged lengths from the inside out.

The Product That Finally Stopped My Hair Turning Brassy In The Sun

This year everything changed when I stumbled upon the Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil, £24, a lightweight, water-resistant UV defence mist laced with conditioning sunflower seed oil and vitamin E. If I kick the day off with a liberal misting and give my lengths a few top-ups throughout the day, I know my hair is protected and my colour is safe. This thing keeps brassiness at bay and I've become pretty reliant on it. It earns bonus points for its scent too. Infused organic neroli, ylang ylang, citrus and plant essences it’s something of an olfactory treat.