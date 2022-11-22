Christmas Shopping Alert: Kiehl’s Have Some Of The Best Black Friday Discounts This Year

The shopping event of the year is finally on our doorstep and this year there are so many deals to be had. The beauty options are seemingly limitless when it comes to Black Friday, with every outlet and counter poised to provide us with some of the best discounts we've seen all year - meaning this is the time to finally make a grab for that TikTok-approved serum you've had your eye on.

Kiehl’s is no different and is currently offering 25% off everything site-wide on kiehls.co.uk and 30% off if you buy two products. Our brains are already ticking over the best products to add to cart (we see you Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado).

This is a brand that boasts some of the best cult classic skincare items on the market. Kiehl's is best known for delivering science-driven skincare made with potent botanicals to its loyal following since its humble beginnings 171 years ago as an old-world family-run apothecary in New York’s East Village (which is still standing to this day FYI).

If you're looking for inspiration on the best Kiehl’s buys to invest in this Black Friday, look no further than our edit below.