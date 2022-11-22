Christmas Shopping Alert: Kiehl’s Have Some Of The Best Black Friday Discounts This Year

The shopping event of the year is finally on our doorstep and this year there are so many deals to be had. The beauty options are seemingly limitless when it comes to Black Friday, with every outlet and counter poised to provide us with some of the best discounts we've seen all year - meaning this is the time to finally make a grab for that TikTok-approved serum you've had your eye on.
Kiehl’s is no different and is currently offering 25% off everything site-wide on kiehls.co.uk and 30% off if you buy two products. Our brains are already ticking over the best products to add to cart (we see you Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado).
This is a brand that boasts some of the best cult classic skincare items on the market. Kiehl's is best known for delivering science-driven skincare made with potent botanicals to its loyal following since its humble beginnings 171 years ago as an old-world family-run apothecary in New York’s East Village (which is still standing to this day FYI).
If you're looking for inspiration on the best Kiehl’s buys to invest in this Black Friday, look no further than our edit below.
SHOP: The Best Kiehl’s Black Friday Deals
Kiehl's Best Buys
1. Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
One of the best entry products into Kiehl’s if you have never dabbled in it before. This eye moisturiser soothes and restores hydration to the delicate skin around your eyes, and makes a pretty decent base of make-up too.
2. Midnight Recovery Concentrate
Think of Kiehl’s and the brand's Midnight Recovery collection will no doubt spring to mind. Specifically formulated for night-time use, when the skin's restorative phase reaches its peak, this range is packed with botanicals to help repair skin by morning. And this oil is the collection's bestseller.
3. Ultra Facial Cream
Another classic and a staple in many skincare routines. This moisturiser somehow manages to be featherweight and uber-hydrating at the same time. It's kind-to-skin, suits-all nature makes it a trusted go-to. At £37.50, it's an absolute steal.
4. Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner
Infused with herbal extracts including calendula flower, which is known for its skin-soothing properties, this toner is a calming agent for sensitive skin types.
5. Retinol Fast Release Wrinkle-Reducing Night Serum
Featuring pure retinol this speeds up the skin renewal process and helps to reveal fresher, brighter skin.
Another bestseller in the Calendula Collection. This foaming cleanser gently rids skin of make-up residue and dirt and leaves skin soothed and revived.
7. Clearly Corrective™ Dark Spot Solution
The higher price point of this serum makes sense considering the hard-working formula. Featuring vitamin C, white birch extract and salicylic acid, each active works in synergy to help gently exfoliate the skin, fade unwanted dark marks and renew skin texture.
8. Creme de Corps
If you're in the market for a luxe body cream, the brand's popular Creme de Corps is your best pick. Loaded with cocoa butter, squalane and antioxidant-rich beta-carotene, it works quickly to quench thirsty skin with a its super-hydrating formula.
9. Midnight Recovery Omega Rich Cloud Cream
All you want out of a night cream. Containing 98.6% naturally derived ingredients, it works to plump, brighten and intensely nourish the skin come morning. The whipped formula is especially lovely to apply.
10. Ultra Light Daily UV Defense SPF 50 PA++++
An all-rounder SPF which protects against UVA, UVB and pollution. Its lightweight formula sits comfortably on the skin and absorbs quickly.
11. Kiehl’s Iconic Skincare Set
The perfect gift for skincare lovers. This set includes the brand's 12 best and most iconic formulas to date, such as the Midnight Recovery Concentrate and the Creamy Eye Treatment.
12. Epidermal Re-Texturizing Micro-Dermabrasion
We all know the benefits of an in-clinic micro-dermabrasion and this treatment seeks to mimic its effects. Micronised shells and willow herb work to deeply exfoliate.
13. Power Packed Essentials Gift Set
If you're looking to give the gift of transformative skin this Christmas, consider this. It features the brand's Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate, Super Multi-Corrective Cream and Super Multi-Corrective Eye Zone Treatment, which collectively work to target signs of ageing with efficacious formulas.