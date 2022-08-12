Kate Middleton’s Wedding Perfume Is Back In Stock After Years Of Being Unavailable

Flash back to April 2011 and the UK was in the midst of royal wedding mania, and the spotlight was on one Kate Middleton. On 29th she walked down the aisle of Westminster Abbey and exchanged vows and rings with the nation's beloved Prince William. The subsequent coverage of the big day was thorough and seemingly never-ending. Everything was scrutinised and pored over to the nth degree, from the history of Kate's tiara, to the identity of her make-up artist - rumours were rife that Kate had opted to apply her own make-up for the big day. It's no surprise, then, that as soon as it was reported that the now Duchess of Cambridge selected a niche UK brand when it came to her wedding scent, that the perfume in question sold out near instantaneously.

Numerous media outlets reported at the time, that Kate had spritzed on Illuminum London's White Gardenia Petals Eau de Parfum, £110 for 100ml, a heady mix of its namesake note, bergamot, cassis, lily, ylang ylang and jasmine. It's a luxurious take on floral that chimed perfectly with the style Kate had carefully curated on the big day. What better to pair with her beautiful Alexander McQueen dress, designed by Sarah Burton?

If you're on the hunt for a perfume special enough for your own wedding day, or you're intent on the upping the ante in the fragrance department, this - reported - Duchess-approved buy is sure to fit the bill.

Shop: Kate Middleton's Wedding Perfume

