These Pictures Are Fuelling Rumours That This Is The Pro Behind Kate Middleton’s Wedding Make-Up

Speculation has long been rife over the identity of the make-up pro behind Kate Middleton, or rather, the Duchess of Cambridge's, wedding day beauty look. Many are of the opinion that Kate took charge of her make-up look herself, making appointments with a Bobbi Brown artist before the big day, who lent her some guidance.

Pictures that have surfaced since this year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, though, support one historical claim that established make-up artist Hannah Martin was behind the look that made headlines on 29th April 2011.

Hannah is renowned in the beauty industry, and highly respected. She's a bona fide beauty influencer as well, with 307K loyal followers on Instagram and counting. She was a Bobbi Brown ambassador back in 2011 too, coincidence?

Back in June, Hannah took to Instagram to post a carousel of pictures that revealed she had been responsible for both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's make-up across the entirety of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, working alongside hair stylist Ben Cooke.

'What a fantastic weekend celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee,' wrote Hannah in the accompanying caption, 'an honour, as always, to be on glam for Their Royal Highnesses Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.'

Now, there are two things to note here. Firstly, you don't get hired to work with royalty out of the blue. It's fair to expect Hannah's working relationship with the princesses to be the result of a personal recommendation. Did Kate point them in the right direction?

Secondly, there's no denying the similarities between Beatrice and Eugenie's Platinum Jubilee make-up, and the look that Kate opted for more than a decade ago - read: soft, smoky eye, glowing skin, a wash of blush and rose-toned lips.