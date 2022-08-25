How To Curate The Perfect Bridal Earring Stack If You Have Multiple Piercings

As soon-to-be newly-weds with multiple piercings will know, the pressure is often on from the get-go to relinquish your cartilage, helix and conch piercings in favour of a classic pair of lobe earrings only, but where's the fun in that? Yes, revamping your entire ear stack ahead of your wedding might seem like a daunting prospect, you've likely had the same barbells in for well over a year after all, but there's a certain joy to be had in curating a brand new stack of earrings in honour of your wedding. What better way to add to the anticipation? So, where to start?

What to consider when deciding what earrings to buy for your wedding

'Think of your earrings in the context of what other jewellery you're wearing,' says Madeleine Sangster, co-founder and designer at Heavenly London, 'and remember that age-old adage, less is more. If you're wearing big earrings, do you actually need a necklace at all?' As for her second piece of advice, 'pears, pearls pearls! Pearls do something amazing to your face when worn as earrings,' she says, 'they make the whites of your eyes look brighter, they make your complexion glow, all the things you want to enhance on your wedding day,' and then there's their history, 'historically pearls were given as wedding gifts in Ancient Greece, they represented love and marriage.'

What earring trends are worth digging into ahead of your wedding day

'I love personalised pieces,' says Madeleine, try splitting up pairs of earrings and wearing them individually in your stack, for example, 'and I love the idea of multiple outfit changes on the big day, and the jewellery reshuffle that often comes with that. I often see brides wearing a more demure set of earrings during the day, and reaching for a statement pair when they change into their evening outfit. I love that transformation.'

Shop: Grazia's Bridal Ear Stack Edit

Gallery Bridal Ear Stack Buys - Grazia 2022 1 of 11 CREDIT: With Bling Crafted in solid gold, this delicate barbell earring is an ethereal addition to any bridal stack, whether worn high up in your cartilage, or lower down near your lobe. The cubic zirconia gem will glint in the light. 2 of 11 CREDIT: With Bling A classic flower stud design made in solid gold, this will sparkle up a treat under the flash of your wedding photographer's camera. 3 of 11 CREDIT: Grace & Kin Gold plated drops that look modern and boho in one. Whether you give these earrings a starring role in your first lobe piercings or wear them slightly higher up, they're sure to elevate your look. 4 of 11 CREDIT: Grace & Kin A Grace & Kin best seller, these freshwater pear encrusted huggies look great worn alongside pearl drops in your lobes. 5 of 11 CREDIT: Grace & Kin These delicate gold plated drop earrings show beautiful attention to detail, and are light enough to be worn in your cartilage as well as your lobes. 6 of 11 CREDIT: Heavenly London Available either with plain lever back hoops, cubic zirconia lever back hoops, £130, or bought as earring charms alone, £80, these statement earrings are as versatile as they come. 7 of 11 CREDIT: Heavenly London An instant hit on Instagram, this playful love heart shape offers a joyful take on bridal jewellery. 8 of 11 CREDIT: Completedworks Few jewellery brands do ear cuffs quite as sensationally as Completedworks, and their Cumulus iteration is a prime example. 9 of 11 CREDIT: Completedworks Another prime example of Completedworks' ear cuff prowess, this wrap around cuff pairs white freshwater pearls with cubic zirconia. 10 of 11 CREDIT: Completedworks Another stellar pearly option from Completedworks. Going hard on freshwater pearls for your bridal earring stack? Look no further. 11 of 11 CREDIT: La Grotta Collective If you're looking to set off your carefully curated bridal earring stack with a statement pair of lobe piercings, make a play for this beautiful baroque set from La Grotta Collective.