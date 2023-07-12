Hailey Bieber’s Favourite Body Cream Is In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

Hailey Bieber'sfavourite body cream has long been a cult classic for those in the know. A well-loved nourisher, the likes of beauty editors worldwide, past and present Love Islanders and celebrities including Hilary Duff and Selena Gomez, have all deemed it a favourite and for good reason.

Hailey first declared her obsession with Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, £19.85, in 2016, when she told Refinery29, 'I love this packaging, and it smells amazing. It’s like I’m on the beach. Plus, I’m obsessed with anything that has coconut oil'. It's an accurate description of Sol de Janeiro's bestseller.

The brightly coloured yellow tub and the tropical smelling body butter within instantly transports you to sunnier climes. Sol de Jeniro translates as 'Sun of January,' when the sun is at its highest point during Brazilian summers. As for the scent, one sniff of the cream's olfactive offering will be enough to lift your mood. It bursts with notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla, an iconic combination that has come to be known as the brand's Cheirosa '62 fragrance. In Brazil, to be 'cheirosa' means to smell delicious, so let's just say Sol de Jeniro knew what they were doing.

But the cream boasts much more than a good smell. It's also packed with skin-loving ingredients that leave you feeling silky smooth, supple, nourished and restored. Brazil nut oil boosts your glow, anti-oxidant-rich açaí oil works to protect, cupuaçu butter deeply hydrates while caffeine-rich guaraná extract smooths. Aldi's dupe of the stuff may be a great cheap alternative, but the original truly is nothing short of body care genius and thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sale you can snap one up for just £19.85. Run, don't walk.

