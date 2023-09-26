This £14 Serum Claims To Reduce The Appearance of Acne Scars – So We Put It To The Test

If, like me, you’ve suffered from acne then you’ll be only too familiar with the struggle. My teenage years into my early 20s were blighted (and I truly mean blighted) by blemishes. While I was always aware I wasn’t alone (the NHS estimate that 95% of the population suffer with acne at some point in their lives) the reality was I felt alone. I worried that people thought the painful welts across my cheeks, forehead, and chin were the result of not cleansing my face properly. The reality was the exact opposite, of course. I’d scrub my complexion until it stung, convinced that the myriad of potent cleansers and toners would eventually prove themselves to be worth their salt. Spoiler alert: they never did.

Now, on the cusp of 30, the reduction in my acne has been tenfold. While I still struggle from time to time when I’m due to start my period, I believe the only thing that actually changed the game was getting older and my hormones becoming more stable as a result. And while that’s easy for me to accept now that I'm on the other side, when you’re in the thick of a furious breakout, the last thing you want to hear is how it will get better in time. What I'd tell my younger self? Less really is more when it comes to treating acne. Nowadays, I'd opt for a gentle cleanser, a calming toner and a light moisturiser to calm and balance my sore complexion. But that's not to say that there isn't a place for a treatment - and there's one in particular I wish I'd discovered sooner.

Enter Glow Hub's Scar Slayer, £14 which has been setting social media alight. Touted as something of a miracle worker for those with acne scarring, TikTok has been flooded with influencers claiming that it made their skin look 'flawless' once more after a breakout. Big claims indeed.

I do have acne scarring in the form of red-toned ice-pick marks, especially in the area between my eyebrows. So to say this serum piqued my interest would be an understatement. A quick scroll through the ingredients list revealed a medley of skincare heroes that suggested it may just live up to the hype. For starters, it's made with a hefty dose of tranexamic acid, an ingredient known to help even the look of discolouration and redness. And then there's vitamin C, a potent antioxidant with brightening properties known to improve skin tone. And there's also probiotics which form part of the skin's microbiome and aid balance and calm - a must if your complexion feels particularly sensitive.

I incorporated the serum into my skincare routine both morning and evening for the past few months, applying around four drops after cleansing and before moisturising. The best part? I can honestly say that I've seen impressive results. While it's not the miracle worker that some claim it to be (my ice-pick scars are very much still there) I can say there's been a marked improvement in the overall tone and texture of my complexion. In around six weeks my skin looked brighter, clearer and more even in tone with a definite reduction in the redness around my scars. And for a mere £14, if you're prone to breakouts, scarring and redness, you really can't go wrong.

Would recommend.

