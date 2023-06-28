This £19 Cream Made The Biggest Difference To My Hormonal Breakouts

My skin has a mind of its own. I can go months without breakouts, a couple of years even and then one day I'll notice a spot. This spot is soon followed by another one and before I know what's happening I'm weeks into a spate of persistent acne, a peppering of breakouts that usually linger around the lower half of my face, close to my mouth and around my jawline and chin.

As below… As below…

I put these breakouts down to hormones. Many find that their skin is particularly reactive to hormone fluctuations, which can send sebum production rocketing and increase the risk of blocked pores, all while feeding acne producing bacteria. Not ideal. And despite what anyone says about drinking plenty of water, changing your pillowcase regularly and dabbing toothpaste on pimples, getting rid of spots once your skin as decided it's due a few, is no mean feat.

That said, I have hit on a solution. Meet Dermatica's Azelaic Acid 20% Cream, £19.99. Now, this isn't a cure-all. Use it once and your spots won't disappear overnight, but use it regularly and I'm sure you'll see an improvement. Azelaic acid was recommended to me by renowned skin specialists Dr Stefanie Williams and Dr Anita Sturnham. It has two main functions when it comes to breakouts. First, it works to neutralise the bacteria in your skin that causes acne and secondly it's anti-inflammatory, so it tempers redness, soreness and swelling. That means, with regular use, your breakouts will likely decrease in frequency and any spots that do find their way onto your face are smaller and look less inflamed.

I apply a pea-sized amount of this cream every single evening, without fail, concentrating on any areas I feel are particularly prone to breakouts. My breakouts haven't ground to a halt entirely - my hormones are clearly still kicking up a stink - but they're much less obtrusive when they do arrive. Would recommend.

1. Dermatica Azelaic Acid 20% Cream Dermatica Buy now Description Azelaic acid is an anti-inflammatory ingredient that is rich in antioxidants. It neutralises the ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now