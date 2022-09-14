I’m A Beauty Editor And This Is The £20 Face Mask I’m Using The Night Before My Wedding

I'm days away from my wedding and I know exactly which face mask I'll be reserving for the night before. It takes a pretty amazing face mask to make it into the night-before-the-wedding beauty edit by the way - a trusted product that I know will deliver all the benefits I'm after - read: radiance, smoothness and a little de-puffing action - without any risk of irritation, redness or breakouts. Reliability is key when it comes to wedding skincare buys, and I've been road-testing this cult classic for months now.

Meet 111Skin's Sub Zero De-Puffing Energy Facial Mask, £20. Inspired by the science behind cryotherapy, this hydrogel mask is packed with caffeine, which stimulates blood circulation on the surface of your skin to encourage de-puffing. It's cooling too, which boosts the effect, and hydrating, meaning you're afforded that coveted bridal glow too. And it's not just me who's discovered its worth in the lead-up to a big event, it's a firm favourite of Jennifer Aniston's too, who has frequently been pictured donning one ahead of a big red carpet event. Victoria Beckham, too, sometimes posts a 111Skin selfie to her Instagram grid, and Margot Robbie considers the brand's rose gold iteration one of her mainstays.

I'll be taking a moment of 'me time' the evening before the big day to wear one of these for around 20 minutes. Victoria Beckham- esque selfie, incoming. Shop the new gen beauty hero below:

Shop: The £20 Face Mask Grazia's Beauty Editor Annie Vischer Is Using The Night Before Her Wedding