Kate Middleton’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever In Newly Released Pictures, But What’s Making It Grow So Quickly?

by Laura Capon |

In case you missed it, Kate Middleton made an appearance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham yesterday wearing an all white suit, complete with matching belt.

The problem is, we were so distracted by her clinically clean outfit that we didn't realise her hair and just how long it's gotten.

Not to be dramatic, but since when has Kate had lower boob length hair?

We've learnt a lot of beauty lessons from the Duchess over the years and one of them is that she is a fan of a hair change, she just does it so gradually you don't notice it.

Like the time her subtle highlights built up to a sun-kissed honey shade or when she grew out her fringe with some '70s-esque curtain bangs.

It was only back in 2020 that Kate cut her hair into a long bob and now two years later, she hasn't half grown some inches.

We know that hair growth is a huge struggle for some people, so I put the question to celebrity hairstylist Liam Curran.

"Diet plays a huge part in new hair growth," he explained. "I'm not a nutritionist but from my experience with clients over the years, if you're too restrictive with your food it can lead to hair shedding." This is where supplements can make a huge difference.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

But as Liam points out, this isn't the only thing you should be focusing on. "While new hair growth is needed, preserving the length you already have is just as important."

"I know it's not what anyone wants to hear, but regular trims are super important as once you get a split end it won't stop and it will simply travel up the strand."

In terms of home care, Liam recommends swapping your cheap hair elastics for silk scrunchies, always using heat protection when styling and purchasing a microfibre towel to prevent breakage.

Take heed of Liam's words: "Breakage doesn't lead to hair growth".

Finally, don't just take care of your hair. "People don't usually treat their scalps but using a scalp brush or scalp treatment can promote new hair growth and encourage new follicles," says Liam.

Shop your hair growth kit below: