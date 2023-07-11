The Ultimate Press-On Nails Guide: Tips, Tricks And Inspo

For those who love to change up there nails frequently with absolutely no hassle, look no further than press-on nails. Yes, press-on nails. Although, press-on nails might seem like a flash from the past, they have since been given a modern day update. Now coming in a range oflovely designs, trusty press-on's, have got our back with any occasion. Got a holiday coming up? Opt for a gorg summer set. Or looking for something great for everyday? French mani's always do the trick. And they a literally like described. Press-on. Cheaper, quicker and efficient, best of all you can do it yourself at home.

How do press-on nails work?

Typically made from gel or acrylic, press-on nails and are applied over the natural nail using an adhesive. It's that simple. You can find them at your local beauty supply store for just under £10. Kits will typically include nails(obviously), a file and the glue. They also come in a range of colours andnail shapes to suit what you're going for!

How long do they last?

The longevity of press on nails few different factors, such as the quality of the nails, and how well they were applied and after care. Press-on nails are meant for short durations and can last for around 5-7 days, sometimes even longer with proper care and maintenance. To make sure your press on nails last as long as possible, here are some tips:

Opt for high-quality press on nails.

Make sure your natural nails dry and prepped before applying the nails.

When applying make sure to press down firmly and hold for a few seconds to ensure they stick properly.

Avoid exposing your nails to water for at least an hour after application to give the adhesive time to set.

Be careful with your hands and avoid activities that could cause the press on nails to lift.

If a press on nail does start to sadly lift, try applying a small amount of nail glue or adhesive tape to keep it in place.

Nail Art

When we said press-on nails had an update we meant it! Press on nails can now be custom made too yournail shapeand your choice of design too.

Colours, colours, colours

Reverse manicure's are in and are absolutely achievable with press-on nails. You could even buy a plain set over the counter and DIY the design at home.

Ombre

Ombre time and time again proves it will never go out of style. With these colours you'll be staring at your hands all day!

Almond

You can find a press-on set suited to your taste. These press-on's are beautifully shaped almond.

French Tip

French manicure meets deep royal blue. This set is super fun and creative and one to try out for the warmer months.

