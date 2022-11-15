Kim Kardashian Wore Stick-On Nails And They Look Like The Real Deal

If your formative beauty experiences were anything like ours, then press-on nails (or stick-on nails) are products you’ve probably consigned to your teenage, or even pre-teen, days. They were fun, easy to use but perhaps not the most sophisticated, meaning we’ve since graduated on to other manicure options. However, thanks to Kim Kardashian, press-ons are having a massive renaissance and are back with a mega bang.

Appearing at the Baby2Baby Gala, where she was honoured with the Giving Tree Award for her service to the charity, Kim K swapped out her usual low-maintenance, short, square nails for a pink razor sharp mani - a style that is more in keeping with her long-nailed sisters. The switch certainly made an impact, more so because Kim soon revealed via Instagram Story that her long claws were in fact press-ons designed by celebrity nail artist Kim Truong. A few short hours after the event, Kim posted a picture to her Insta Story showing the discarded press-on nails, captioning it, “RIP.”

And therein lies the beauty of press-ons, there one day and gone the next. Nickie Rhodes-Hill, a session manicurist and celebrity nail technician, says that the key to mastering stick-ons is matching the shape of the false nail to the natural nail. ‘Hold each press-on nail to your natural nail and look left, right, up and down: if you see any of your natural nail, it is too small,’ she says. ‘When applying, dehydrate the surface of the natural nail with an acetone-based product and then apply the adhesive tabs. Elegant Touch do press-on adhesive tabs, £4, can be removed easily if you want a more temporary look.’

When you wish to remove the nails, it’s important to protect the natural nail by taking them off carefully (read: no picking). ‘When removing press on nails, gently apply cuticle oil so that it seeps under the press on nail to the tab,’ Nickie recommends. ‘Next, put your hands in a bowl of warm water and gently rock the press ons left to right and up and down: they should release easily.’

Key producers of press-on nails Revolution Beauty reveal how to apply press on-nails like a pro below - because there really is a right and wrong way when it comes to achieving a salon-like finish.

How to Apply Press-On Nails Like a Pro

Clip and clean your nails

For a long-lasting mani, clip your natural nails short. Remove all polish and clean your nails well with soap and water to ensure a clean base for the stick-on nail. If you have it to hand, clean your nails with rubbing alcohol using a cotton ball and then dry your nails completely.

Size matters

Not every nail in your press-on kit is the same size. Remember to check the number on the back of the press-ons: the smaller the number the bigger the nail size. Then match up all of your nail sizes to the appropriate number before you apply them. Doing this prep, will prevent you nail application mishaps. For an even better size match, file the sides of the press-on nail to fit onto your nail beds.

Apply one at a time and at an angle

One finger at a time, cover your nail with glue, then bring the press-on right up to your cuticle line and apply at a downward angle. Follow up by applying pressure to the centre of the nail and pinching at both sides to solidify the adhesive glue.

Pro tip: Apply your glue according to how long you want your press-on nails to last. If you’re looking to switch up your nail look just for the weekend, only use a couple of drops of glue. If you want your press-ons to last for a week or more, cover your entire nail in glue.

File after application

While it may be tempting to file the press-on as soon as it hits your natural nail, wait until after you’ve applied the entire set to shape so you can make sure they are all even. Everyone’s nail beds are different so filing and contouring is key for making them look natural. Always file the nails from the sidewalls to taper them for a more natural look.

Paint your nails (optional)

If you opted for clear press-ons (as opposed to pre-painted ones), you can paint them to your liking once the glue is dry. Don’t forget a topcoat so that your polish lasts as long as your press-ons.

Remove with ease

Removing press-on nails is fairly easy to do. If you have applied press-on nails with self-adhesive, it can simply be removed with warm water and a little oil. If you’ve applied with glue, place an acetone-based remover in a small ceramic dish and soak your nails for 10 minutes. This will let you gently ease the press-ons off.

Now take a look at some of our favourite stick-on nails...