Nicola Peltz Just Debuted A New Nude Nail Trend And It’s A Must-Try For Your Next Appointment

by Chloe Burcham |

Ahead of attending the Chippendales premiere for the show's debut on Hulu, Nicola visited nail whizz Tom Bachik for a suitably glamorous manicure. She opted for a peachy toned nude shade of polish and the result? A slick, understated look that's as wearable as it is premiere-worthy.

Showing off her headline-making engagement ring, Nicola posed elegantly for Tom's requisite Instagram picture - her almond shaped nails newly washed with the aforementioned high-shine nude nail polish. Nicola's no stranger to nude nails, of course. Her milky manicure set trends far and wide back in May and even went viral on TikTok,

While Tom didn’t share the exact nail polish shade that he used for Nicola's nude manicure, he did explain in the comment section of his Instagram post that it was a custom colour – created by mixing Aprés Nail Official with The Gel Bottle.

So if you’re not a fan of a dark winter mani – or you simply want to switch things up and go for something nude and neutral instead, make like Nicola and go peachy.

Shop: Want To Recreate Nicola’s Manicure At Home? Try These Peachy Nude Shades